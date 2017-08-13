The 2017 Canada Summer Games are over.
The Closing Ceremonies were held Sunday at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg.
Maddy Mitchell, who won five medals in canoe/kayak, was Team Toba's flag bearer for the Closing Ceremonies.
Manitoba athletes captured a record 42 medals including 10 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze.
Chef de Mission Barry Moroz accepted the Centennial Cup which is awarded to a province or territory for exemplifying the pan-Canadian sport development objective at Canada Games.
The 2021 Canada Summer Games will be held in the Niagara Region.
Canada Summer Games Comes to an End
Local Sports
Dantin Reimer