Canada Games Update – Week Two Begins

Team Manitoba picked up two medals on the water as week two of the 2017 Canada Summer Games got underway Monday in Winnipeg.

Nicole Boyle and Maddy Mitchell got silver in Canoe/Kayak C2 1000 meters.

James Lavallee won bronze in Canoe/Kayak K1 500 meters.

Team Toba's medal count is 20 with two gold, nine silver and nine bronze.

Manitoba's golf teams of Bobbi Uhl, Rebecca Kuik and Camryn Roadley & Zach Wytinck, Spencer Norrie and Ryan McMillan tee it up Tuesday for round one at the Southwood Golf & Country Club.


Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results


2017 Canada Summer Games
@ Winnipeg
Monday, August 7th
Female Softball
Manitoba 7 Prince Edward Island 0
Saskatchewan 5 Manitoba 1

Male Volleyball
Manitoba over North West Territories 25-10, 25-11, 25-4
Ontario over Manitoba 25-15, 25-23, 25-19

Female Volleyball
Manitoba over Yukon 25-6, 25-5, 25-5
Manitoba over Nova Scotia 27-29, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17


Tuesday, August 8th
Male Soccer
Manitoba vs Yukon, 4 p.m.

Female Softball
Manitoba vs Nova Scotia, 3 p.m.
Manitoba vs Quebec, 7 p.m.

Male Volleyball
Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Female Volleyball
Manitoba vs Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.


games softball aug07Manitoba had a win and a loss on day one in female softball (Photo credit: Val Pelleck)

 

SCOREBOARD

Monday, August 7th

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 9 Sioux Falls 7

Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Washington 3 Miami 2
Cincinnati 11 San Diego 3
Chicago at San Francisco, 9:08 p.m.
Interleague
Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 0
Minnesota 5 Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 11 Kansas City 3

Tuesday, August 8th

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
4th Division
Hanover Haze vs Tri-S Strikers
@ Steinbach, 7 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
New York at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

