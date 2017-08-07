Canada Games Update – Week Two Begins



Team Manitoba picked up two medals on the water as week two of the 2017 Canada Summer Games got underway Monday in Winnipeg.



Nicole Boyle and Maddy Mitchell got silver in Canoe/Kayak C2 1000 meters.



James Lavallee won bronze in Canoe/Kayak K1 500 meters.



Team Toba's medal count is 20 with two gold, nine silver and nine bronze.



Manitoba's golf teams of Bobbi Uhl, Rebecca Kuik and Camryn Roadley & Zach Wytinck, Spencer Norrie and Ryan McMillan tee it up Tuesday for round one at the Southwood Golf & Country Club.





Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results





2017 Canada Summer Games

@ Winnipeg

Monday, August 7th

Female Softball

Manitoba 7 Prince Edward Island 0

Saskatchewan 5 Manitoba 1



Male Volleyball

Manitoba over North West Territories 25-10, 25-11, 25-4

Ontario over Manitoba 25-15, 25-23, 25-19



Female Volleyball

Manitoba over Yukon 25-6, 25-5, 25-5

Manitoba over Nova Scotia 27-29, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17





Tuesday, August 8th

Male Soccer

Manitoba vs Yukon, 4 p.m.



Female Softball

Manitoba vs Nova Scotia, 3 p.m.

Manitoba vs Quebec, 7 p.m.



Male Volleyball

Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 6 p.m.



Female Volleyball

Manitoba vs Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.



Manitoba had a win and a loss on day one in female softball (Photo credit: Val Pelleck)