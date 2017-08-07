Canada Games Update – Week Two Begins

Team Manitoba picked up two medals on the water as week two of the 2017 Canada Summer Games got underway Monday in Winnipeg.
Nicole Boyle and Maddy Mitchell got silver in Canoe/Kayak C2 1000 meters.
James Lavallee won bronze in Canoe/Kayak K1 500 meters.
Team Toba's medal count is 20 with two gold, nine silver and nine bronze.
Manitoba's golf teams of Bobbi Uhl, Rebecca Kuik and Camryn Roadley & Zach Wytinck, Spencer Norrie and Ryan McMillan tee it up Tuesday for round one at the Southwood Golf & Country Club.
Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results
2017 Canada Summer Games
@ Winnipeg
Monday, August 7th
Female Softball
Manitoba 7 Prince Edward Island 0
Saskatchewan 5 Manitoba 1
Male Volleyball
Manitoba over North West Territories 25-10, 25-11, 25-4
Ontario over Manitoba 25-15, 25-23, 25-19
Female Volleyball
Manitoba over Yukon 25-6, 25-5, 25-5
Manitoba over Nova Scotia 27-29, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17
Tuesday, August 8th
Male Soccer
Manitoba vs Yukon, 4 p.m.
Female Softball
Manitoba vs Nova Scotia, 3 p.m.
Manitoba vs Quebec, 7 p.m.
Male Volleyball
Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 6 p.m.
Female Volleyball
Manitoba vs Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.