Canada Games Update - Playing For Bronze

Team Manitoba will play for bronze in female basketball after an 83-59 loss to Team Ontario yesterday in the semifinals. Manitoba will face Team Alberta at 12:00 p.m. after they fell 83-51 to Quebec in the other semifinal.

Also, last night in the men's basketball placement game Manitoba downed Saskatchewan 91-85 in overtime.

Rowers Jacob Loewen, Yanko Kalem, Andrej Kao and Riley Sierhuis had the day off to prepare for the male four's final Friday in Kenora.

Manitoba's female soccer team were 2-1 winners over team Saskatchewan in the placement game.

While team Manitoba's softball team fell to 1 and 8 after an 18-0 loss to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Team Manitoba's medal count is two. Kyla Roy of Winnipeg finished third in the triathlon and Brooke-Lynn Boyd of Winnipeg was third in javelin on Monday.

2017 Canada Summer Games
@ Winnipeg
Baseball
Semifinals
Manitoba vs Alberta, 4 p.m.

Female Basketball
Will play for Bronze on Friday against Alberta at 12 p.m.

Men's Basketball
Placement Game
Manitoba vs Nova Scotia, 5:15 p.m.

Female Soccer
5th place game
Manitoba vs B.C, 1 p.m.

Male Softball
Placement Game
Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 10 p.m.

SCOREBOARD

Wednesday, August 2nd

Manitoba Major Soccer League
3rd Division
Intercontinental FC 6 Hanover Strikers 0
4th Division
Hanover Sting 3 APM United 0

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
St. James 6 Elmwood 2
(A's win best of 5 final 3-0)

American Baseball Association
1st game: Winnipeg 5 Sioux City 4
2nd game: Winnipeg 4 Sioux City 0

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 5 Chicago 1
Detroit 2 New York 0
Baltimore 6 Kansas City 0
Texas 5 Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 3 Houston 0
Cleveland at Boston (ppd)
National League
Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 2
Miami 7 Washington 0
Atlanta 5 Los Angeles 3
Arizona 3 Chicago 0
St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 4
New York 10 Colorado 5 
Interleague
Minnesota 5 San Diego 2
L.A. Angels 7 Philadelphia 0
Oakland 6 San Francisco 1

Thursday, August 3rd

CFL
Calgary at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Manitoba Major Soccer League
8th Division
Hanover Impact vs West St. Paul FC
@ Wpg, 7:15 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Gary, 7:10 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Detroit at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
New York at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

