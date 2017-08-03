Canada Games Update - Playing For Bronze

Team Manitoba will play for bronze in female basketball after an 83-59 loss to Team Ontario yesterday in the semifinals. Manitoba will face Team Alberta at 12:00 p.m. after they fell 83-51 to Quebec in the other semifinal.

Also, last night in the men's basketball placement game Manitoba downed Saskatchewan 91-85 in overtime.

Rowers Jacob Loewen, Yanko Kalem, Andrej Kao and Riley Sierhuis had the day off to prepare for the male four's final Friday in Kenora.

Manitoba's female soccer team were 2-1 winners over team Saskatchewan in the placement game.

While team Manitoba's softball team fell to 1 and 8 after an 18-0 loss to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Team Manitoba's medal count is two. Kyla Roy of Winnipeg finished third in the triathlon and Brooke-Lynn Boyd of Winnipeg was third in javelin on Monday.

2017 Canada Summer Games

@ Winnipeg

Baseball

Semifinals

Manitoba vs Alberta, 4 p.m.

Female Basketball

Will play for Bronze on Friday against Alberta at 12 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Placement Game

Manitoba vs Nova Scotia, 5:15 p.m.

Female Soccer

5th place game

Manitoba vs B.C, 1 p.m.

Male Softball

Placement Game

Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 10 p.m.

Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results