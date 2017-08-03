Canada Games Update - Playing For Bronze

Team Manitoba will play for bronze in female basketball after an 83-59 loss to Team Ontario yesterday in the semifinals. Manitoba will face Team Alberta at 12:00 p.m. after they fell 83-51 to Quebec in the other semifinal.
Also, last night in the men's basketball placement game Manitoba downed Saskatchewan 91-85 in overtime.
Rowers Jacob Loewen, Yanko Kalem, Andrej Kao and Riley Sierhuis had the day off to prepare for the male four's final Friday in Kenora.
Manitoba's female soccer team were 2-1 winners over team Saskatchewan in the placement game.
While team Manitoba's softball team fell to 1 and 8 after an 18-0 loss to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Team Manitoba's medal count is two. Kyla Roy of Winnipeg finished third in the triathlon and Brooke-Lynn Boyd of Winnipeg was third in javelin on Monday.
2017 Canada Summer Games
@ Winnipeg
Baseball
Semifinals
Manitoba vs Alberta, 4 p.m.
Female Basketball
Will play for Bronze on Friday against Alberta at 12 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Placement Game
Manitoba vs Nova Scotia, 5:15 p.m.
Female Soccer
5th place game
Manitoba vs B.C, 1 p.m.
Male Softball
Placement Game
Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 10 p.m.