Canada Games Update – More Medals in the Water

Manitoba won two more medals in the pool Wednesday night at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.
Oksana Chaput, who won gold in the 100 meter freestyle Tuesday, got silver in the 50 meter butterfly.
Sam Currie, who finished first in the Special Olympics 50 meter breaststroke, won bronze in the 100 meter backstroke.
Ryan McMillan is in second place midway through the golf competition.
The reigning Manitoba junior champion fired a second round even par 72 Wednesday at the Southwood Golf & Country Club and has a 36-hole total of three-under par 141.
McMillan is five shots back of Christopher Charles Vandette of Quebec.
Zach Wytinck was 76 and is 150.
Spencer Norrie fired a second straight 78 and is at 156.
Manitoba is 11 shots back of Quebec in the team competition.
Camryn Roadley is in 15th place in the female draw. She was 81 and is at 156.
Bobbi Uhl was 85 and is at 159.
Rebecca Kuik was 84 and is at 168.
Manitoba is 29 shots behind Quebec in the team competition.
Team Toba's medal count is 26 with five gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze.
Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results
2017 Canada Summer Games
@ Winnipeg
Male Soccer
Manitoba 0 Quebec 0 (tie)
Female Softball
Manitoba 7 Newfoundland & Labrador 0
B.C. 12 Manitoba 5
Male Volleyball
Manitoba over Newfoundland & Labrador 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Alberta over Manitoba 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22
Female Volleyball
Manitoba over Prince Edward Island 25-8, 25-9, 25-7
B.C. over Manitoba 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20
Thursday, August 10th
Male Soccer
Quarterfinals
Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 4 p.m.
Female Softball
Manitoba vs Alberta, 3 p.m.
Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 7 p.m.
