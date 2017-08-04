Canada Games Update - Halfway Home

Canada Games Update - Playing For Bronze Team Manitoba will play for bronze in female basketball after an 83-59 loss to Team Ontario yesterday in the semifinals. Manitoba will face Team Alberta at 12:00 p.m. after they fell 83-51 to Quebec…

Canada Games Update – Medal Round Bound Team Manitoba has advanced to the semifinals in baseball and female basketball at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Manitoba defeated Ontario 3-2 in extra innings and finished the round robin…

Bombers Rally Late In Win over Alouettes The Winnipeg Blue Bombers turned what looked like their third loss of the season into their third win. The Blue & Gold scored 13 points in the final 48 seconds and rallied for a 41-40 victory over…

Countdown to the Games - Nick Friesen The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The players on Team Manitoba's indoor volleyball team have a week to soak in the Games…

Countdown to the Games - Jacob Loewen The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place today at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Rower Emma Gray of Winnipeg is our province's flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies which…

Sultans Season Ends With Game Four Loss The Carillon Sultans season came to an end Wednesday night at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. The Sultans gave up seven runs in the top of the seventh inning and lost 11-4 to the Elmwood Giants. The…

Countdown to the Games - Zach Giesbrecht The 2017 Canada Summer Games begins in two days with the Opening Ceremonies at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Landmark's Zach Giesbrecht, who is part of Team Manitoba's baseball team, can't wait for the…

Snap Fitness Sports Star of the Month: Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe Eleven year-old Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe loves sports, participating in baseball and track and field. Kaeden's attitude excels as much as his athletic ability. "Although Kaeden is a great at the sports…

Gonna Play One More The Carillon Sultans needed a win Tuesday night and they got it. Jared Esau and Reid Howard combined on a seven-hitter as Carillon edged Elmwood 5-4 at Charleswood Park and avoided elimination. That…

Must Win For Sultans The Carillon Sultans need to string together a three-game winning streak starting tonight at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg or their 2017 season will come to an end. The Sultans dropped a 9-8 decision…

Countdown to the Games - Gill Woodward The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Team Manitoba's softball team will hit the diamonds at the John Blumberg Softball…

Silver Won At Gymnastics Nationals Three gymnasts from Flippers Gymnastics in Steinbach have returned from nationals, held in Oshawa, Ontario. Keaton Savard says he placed fourth on double-mini trampoline and was excited to have been…

Countdown to the Games - Yanykk Nadeau The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The following day Team Manitoba's baseball team will play it's first of five round…

Provincial Senior AA All-Stars & 18U AAA Championships Two Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships are on this weekend. The Provincial 18U AAA Championship is on at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg. The winner advances to the Nationals in London, Ontario.…