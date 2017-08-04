  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


Team Manitoba's medal count is 18 with two gold, eight silver and eight bronze as week one of the 2017 Canada Summer Games came to an end Friday night in Winnipeg.

Emma Gray took gold in single sculls rowing and bronze in double sculls with Gabby Yakemow.

Team Toba had to settle for silver in baseball after dropping a 3-1 decision to Saskatchewan.

Regan Hofley won her second medal of the Games as she took silver in Special Olympics 200 metres.

Victoria Tachinski captured silver and Shane Dillon bronze in the 800 meters.

Tachinski, Tayo Babalola, Erin White and Sophia Mbabaali took silver in the 4 x 400 meter relay.

Manitoba got bronze in female basketball with a 76-63 win over Alberta.

Saturday is a transition day as week one athletes head home and week two athletes arrive.

Week two sports include golf, female softball, male soccer, canoe/kayak, cycling, swimming, tennis, wrestling and indoor volleyball.


bb games aug05Manitoba took the bronze medal game beating Alberta 76-63   (Photo credit Joey Traa)

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Canada Games Update - Halfway Home

Team Manitoba's medal count is 18 with two gold, eight silver and eight bronze as week one of the 2017 Canada Summer Games came to an end Friday night in Winnipeg. Emma Gray took gold in single…

Peewee And Bantam "AAA" Provincials

There are a pair of Provincial "AAA" Championships taking place this weekend. The 15U "AAA" Provincial Championships are being held in Morden and the 13U "AAA" Provincial Championships are being held…

Penner Qualifies For Worlds

Greg Penner of Steinbach has qualified for the IRONMAN World Championship. The 39-year-old qualified after finishing 7th in his age category at IRONMAN Canada on Sunday in Whistler. Penner didn't…

Canada Games Update - 1 gold, 4 silver & 3 bronze

Team Manitoba picked up eight medals Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg including our province's first gold. Victoria Tachinski, who was named the MHSAA's Female Athlete of the Year…

Canada Games Update – Bronze Medal Performances

Team Manitoba won its first two medals of the 2017 Canada Summer Games and both were bronze. Kyla Roy of Winnipeg captured our province's first medal on Monday as she finished third in the triathlon.…

Canada Games Update - Playing For Bronze

Team Manitoba will play for bronze in female basketball after an 83-59 loss to Team Ontario yesterday in the semifinals. Manitoba will face Team Alberta at 12:00 p.m. after they fell 83-51 to Quebec…

Canada Games Update – Medal Round Bound

Team Manitoba has advanced to the semifinals in baseball and female basketball at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Manitoba defeated Ontario 3-2 in extra innings and finished the round robin…

Bombers Rally Late In Win over Alouettes

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers turned what looked like their third loss of the season into their third win. The Blue & Gold scored 13 points in the final 48 seconds and rallied for a 41-40 victory over…

Countdown to the Games - Nick Friesen

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The players on Team Manitoba's indoor volleyball team have a week to soak in the Games…

Countdown to the Games - Jacob Loewen

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place today at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Rower Emma Gray of Winnipeg is our province's flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies which…

Sultans Season Ends With Game Four Loss

The Carillon Sultans season came to an end Wednesday night at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. The Sultans gave up seven runs in the top of the seventh inning and lost 11-4 to the Elmwood Giants. The…

Countdown to the Games - Zach Giesbrecht

The 2017 Canada Summer Games begins in two days with the Opening Ceremonies at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Landmark's Zach Giesbrecht, who is part of Team Manitoba's baseball team, can't wait for the…

Snap Fitness Sports Star of the Month: Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe

Eleven year-old Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe loves sports, participating in baseball and track and field. Kaeden's attitude excels as much as his athletic ability. "Although Kaeden is a great at the sports…

Gonna Play One More

The Carillon Sultans needed a win Tuesday night and they got it. Jared Esau and Reid Howard combined on a seven-hitter as Carillon edged Elmwood 5-4 at Charleswood Park and avoided elimination. That…

Must Win For Sultans

The Carillon Sultans need to string together a three-game winning streak starting tonight at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg or their 2017 season will come to an end. The Sultans dropped a 9-8 decision…

Countdown to the Games - Gill Woodward

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Team Manitoba's softball team will hit the diamonds at the John Blumberg Softball…

Silver Won At Gymnastics Nationals

Three gymnasts from Flippers Gymnastics in Steinbach have returned from nationals, held in Oshawa, Ontario. Keaton Savard says he placed fourth on double-mini trampoline and was excited to have been…

Countdown to the Games - Yanykk Nadeau

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The following day Team Manitoba's baseball team will play it's first of five round…

Provincial Senior AA All-Stars & 18U AAA Championships

Two Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships are on this weekend. The Provincial 18U AAA Championship is on at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg. The winner advances to the Nationals in London, Ontario.…

Sultans Lose Heartbreaker

The Carillon Sultans needed three outs. Three outs from recording a huge game one victory over the defending Manitoba Junior Baseball League champion Elmwood Giants Sunday night at Koskie Field in…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Friday, August 4th

CFL
Winnipeg 33 Ottawa 30
Edmonton 33 Hamilton 28

American Baseball Association
1st game: Winnipeg 9 Gary 4
2nd game: Gary 6 Winnipeg 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Houston 16 Toronto 7
Detroit 5 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7 New York 2
Boston 3 Chicago 2 (11 innings)
Minnesota 8 Texas 4
Seattle 5 Kansas City 2
Oakland at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Washington 4 Chicago 2
Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 2
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles 6 New York 0
Atlanta 5 Miami 3
Colorado 4 Philadelphia 3
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee 2 Tampa Bay 0

Saturday, August 5th

CFL
Saskatchewan at B.C., 6:30 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Gary, 6:10 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Detroit at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
National League
Washington at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login