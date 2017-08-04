Canada Games Update - Halfway Home

Team Manitoba's medal count is 18 with two gold, eight silver and eight bronze as week one of the 2017 Canada Summer Games came to an end Friday night in Winnipeg.
Emma Gray took gold in single sculls rowing and bronze in double sculls with Gabby Yakemow.
Team Toba had to settle for silver in baseball after dropping a 3-1 decision to Saskatchewan.
Regan Hofley won her second medal of the Games as she took silver in Special Olympics 200 metres.
Victoria Tachinski captured silver and Shane Dillon bronze in the 800 meters.
Tachinski, Tayo Babalola, Erin White and Sophia Mbabaali took silver in the 4 x 400 meter relay.
Manitoba got bronze in female basketball with a 76-63 win over Alberta.
Saturday is a transition day as week one athletes head home and week two athletes arrive.
Week two sports include golf, female softball, male soccer, canoe/kayak, cycling, swimming, tennis, wrestling and indoor volleyball.
