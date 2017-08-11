Canada Games Update – Best Ever



Friday was a record setting day for Team Toba at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.



Manitoba athletes won 11 medals including four gold.



Team Manitoba has won 41 medals including 9 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze and that total eclipses our province's previous best which was 35 set in 2013 in Sherbrooke, Quebec.



Oksana Chaput picked up her fourth medal of the Games as she won gold in the 50 meter freestyle.



Maddy Mitchell Nicole Boyle, Sandra Page & Naomi Stevens captured gold in Canoe//Kayak C4 200 meters.



Mitchell also won silver in the C1 5000 meters.



James Lavallee, Zachary Adams, Hayden Fellner & Sacha Skirzyk got bronze in the K4 200 meters.



Lavallee also won silver in the K1 200 meter finals.



Emma Mitchell got bronze in the K1 5000 meters and Sam Stevens got bronze in the C1 1500 meters.



Hunter Lee and Jessica Rabet won wrestling gold while Khaled Aldrar and Carson Lee got silver.



Ryan McMillan, Zach Wytinck and Spencer Norrie lost a three hole playoff for bronze at the Southwood golf club. Camryn Roadley, Bobbi Uhl and Rebecca Kuik finished in fourth place.



Manitoba's female volleyball will take on Alberta for gold on Saturday. Manitoba beat Ontario 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24 in the semifinals.



Manitoba's male volleyball team beat Saskatchewan 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 25-10 in the fifth place game.



Manitoba lost 1-nil to Alberta in the male soccer semis and will face Quebec for bronze on Saturday.



Manitoba's female softball team lost 6-5 to Ontario and finished the round robin with a 3-6 record. Manitoba beat Newfoundland & Labrador 18-1 and will face New Brunswick in the seventh place game Saturday at 11 a.m.





Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results





2017 Canada Summer Games

@ Winnipeg

Saturday, August 12th

Female Volleyball

Gold Medal Match

Manitoba vs Alberta, 5 p.m.



Male Soccer

Bronze Medal Match

Manitoba vs Quebec, 4 p.m.



Oksana Chaput won her fourth medal in the pool Friday night