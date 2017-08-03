Canada Games Update - 1 gold, 4 silver & 3 bronze



Team Manitoba picked up eight medals Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg including our province's first gold.



Victoria Tachinski, who was named the MHSAA's Female Athlete of the Year this past June, finished first in the 400 metres.



Our province also captured four silver medals.



Regan Hofley finished second in Special Olympics 100 meters.



The female triathlon relay team of Kyla Roy,Claire Healey and Caitlyn Roy won silver. It's the second medal of the Games for Kyla Roy who earlier this week got bronze in the individual triathlon.



Rebekah Ekert was second in the triple jump and Nathan Smith got silver in the high jump.



Bronze medals went to Tegan Turner, Rachel McLeod, Tayo Babalola and Brianna Tynes in the 4 x 100 metre relay. Turner also won bronze in the 100 meters.



Team Manitoba also won a bronze in rowing as the female quadruple sculls team of Emma Gray, Abby Dent, Justin Gillert and Gabriella Yakemow finished third in Kenora.



Our provinces medal total is 10 with one gold, four silver and five bronze.



Manitoba will meet Saskatchewan at 7 p.m. at Shaw Park in baseball's gold medal game. Noah Geekie and Jordan Lussier combined on a three-hitter as Team Toba blanked Alberta 1-0 in the semifinals.



Manitoba's female basketball team will face Alberta in the bronze medal game at noon.



Rowers Jacob Loewen, Yanko Kalem, Andrej Kao and Riley Sierhuis will race in the male four's final in Kenora.



The male basketball team beat Nova Scotia 103-72 in the fifth place game.



Manitoba's female soccer team lost 3-0 to BC in the fifth place game



Manitoba lost 13-6 to New Brunswick in male softball's 9th place game.



Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results