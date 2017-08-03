  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


Team Manitoba picked up eight medals Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg including our province's first gold.

Victoria Tachinski, who was named the MHSAA's Female Athlete of the Year this past June, finished first in the 400 metres.

Our province also captured four silver medals.

Regan Hofley finished second in Special Olympics 100 meters.

The female triathlon relay team of Kyla Roy,Claire Healey and Caitlyn Roy won silver. It's the second medal of the Games for Kyla Roy who earlier this week got bronze in the individual triathlon.

Rebekah Ekert was second in the triple jump and Nathan Smith got silver in the high jump.

Bronze medals went to Tegan Turner, Rachel McLeod, Tayo Babalola and Brianna Tynes in the 4 x 100 metre relay. Turner also won bronze in the 100 meters.

Team Manitoba also won a bronze in rowing as the female quadruple sculls team of Emma Gray, Abby Dent, Justin Gillert and Gabriella Yakemow finished third in Kenora.

Our provinces medal total is 10 with one gold, four silver and five bronze.

Manitoba will meet Saskatchewan at 7 p.m. at Shaw Park in baseball's gold medal game. Noah Geekie and Jordan Lussier combined on a three-hitter as Team Toba blanked Alberta 1-0 in the semifinals.

Manitoba's female basketball team will face Alberta in the bronze medal game at noon.

Rowers Jacob Loewen, Yanko Kalem, Andrej Kao and Riley Sierhuis will race in the male four's final in Kenora.

The male basketball team beat Nova Scotia 103-72 in the fifth place game.

Manitoba's female soccer team lost 3-0 to BC in the fifth place game

Manitoba lost 13-6 to New Brunswick in male softball's 9th place game.


Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Canada Games Update - 1 gold, 4 silver & 3 bronze

Team Manitoba picked up eight medals Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg including our province's first gold. Victoria Tachinski, who was named the MHSAA's Female Athlete of the Year…

Penner Qualifies For Worlds

Greg Penner of Steinbach has qualified for the IRONMAN World Championship. The 39-year-old qualified after finishing 7th in his age category at IRONMAN Canada on Sunday in Whistler. Penner didn't…

Canada Games Update - Playing For Bronze

Team Manitoba will play for bronze in female basketball after an 83-59 loss to Team Ontario yesterday in the semifinals. Manitoba will face Team Alberta at 12:00 p.m. after they fell 83-51 to Quebec…

Canada Games Update – Bronze Medal Performances

Team Manitoba won its first two medals of the 2017 Canada Summer Games and both were bronze. Kyla Roy of Winnipeg captured our province's first medal on Monday as she finished third in the triathlon.…

Canada Games Update – Medal Round Bound

Team Manitoba has advanced to the semifinals in baseball and female basketball at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Manitoba defeated Ontario 3-2 in extra innings and finished the round robin…

Bombers Rally Late In Win over Alouettes

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers turned what looked like their third loss of the season into their third win. The Blue & Gold scored 13 points in the final 48 seconds and rallied for a 41-40 victory over…

Countdown to the Games - Nick Friesen

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The players on Team Manitoba's indoor volleyball team have a week to soak in the Games…

Countdown to the Games - Jacob Loewen

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place today at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Rower Emma Gray of Winnipeg is our province's flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies which…

Sultans Season Ends With Game Four Loss

The Carillon Sultans season came to an end Wednesday night at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. The Sultans gave up seven runs in the top of the seventh inning and lost 11-4 to the Elmwood Giants. The…

Countdown to the Games - Zach Giesbrecht

The 2017 Canada Summer Games begins in two days with the Opening Ceremonies at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Landmark's Zach Giesbrecht, who is part of Team Manitoba's baseball team, can't wait for the…

Snap Fitness Sports Star of the Month: Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe

Eleven year-old Kaeden "Cheesy" Wiebe loves sports, participating in baseball and track and field. Kaeden's attitude excels as much as his athletic ability. "Although Kaeden is a great at the sports…

Gonna Play One More

The Carillon Sultans needed a win Tuesday night and they got it. Jared Esau and Reid Howard combined on a seven-hitter as Carillon edged Elmwood 5-4 at Charleswood Park and avoided elimination. That…

Must Win For Sultans

The Carillon Sultans need to string together a three-game winning streak starting tonight at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg or their 2017 season will come to an end. The Sultans dropped a 9-8 decision…

Countdown to the Games - Gill Woodward

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Team Manitoba's softball team will hit the diamonds at the John Blumberg Softball…

Silver Won At Gymnastics Nationals

Three gymnasts from Flippers Gymnastics in Steinbach have returned from nationals, held in Oshawa, Ontario. Keaton Savard says he placed fourth on double-mini trampoline and was excited to have been…

Countdown to the Games - Yanykk Nadeau

The Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Canada Summer Games will take place this Friday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. The following day Team Manitoba's baseball team will play it's first of five round…

Provincial Senior AA All-Stars & 18U AAA Championships

Two Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships are on this weekend. The Provincial 18U AAA Championship is on at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg. The winner advances to the Nationals in London, Ontario.…

Sultans Lose Heartbreaker

The Carillon Sultans needed three outs. Three outs from recording a huge game one victory over the defending Manitoba Junior Baseball League champion Elmwood Giants Sunday night at Koskie Field in…

Fredborg Wins Amateur Championship

Travis Fredborg captured the 2017 Manitoba Men's Amateur Golf Championship Thursday and he ended his day by watching the most memorable putt of his golfing career find the bottom of the cup. Fredborg…

Sultans Advance to MJBL Semifinals

The Carillon Sultans are into round two of the Manitoba Junior Baseball League playoffs. Ashton Meilleur and Noah Vogt crossed the plate in the top of the seventh inning with the tying and go-ahead…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Thursday, August 3rd

CFL
Calgary 41 Toronto 24

Manitoba Major Soccer League
8th Division
Hanover Impact 1 West St. Paul FC 1

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Gary (susp)

Major League Baseball
American League
Detroit 7 Baltimore 5
Boston 9 Chicago 5
Cleveland 5 New York 1
Tampa Bay 5 Houston 3
Texas 4 Minnesota 1
Kansas City 6 Seattle 0
National League
Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 1
Arizona 10 Chicago 8
Colorado 5 New York 4
Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 0
Los Angeles 7 Atlanta 4
Interleague
Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Friday, August 4th

CFL
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Gary, 5:30 p.m.
completion of suspended game

Major League Baseball
American League
Detroit at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Washington at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local Sports

Team Toba Names Flag Bearer for Canada Summer Games

Sultans of Swing

A's Are Going to the Westerns

Quarry Oaks Club Champions

Short Handed Thistles Fall To Assassin's 3

Steinbach hosts Softball Manitoba Provincials

Provincial "AA" Baseball Championship Weekend

Bombers Back in the Win Column

Pistons Make Big Move, Acquire Worrad From Oakville

Hosting Provincials

Thistles Find Positives In Loss To Top Team

Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner

Hickok Hoists Players Cup

Bombers Drop Home Opener to Stamps

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Playoff Between Naylor and Mackid Decides Women's Amateur

Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles

Nadeau Leads Thistles To Big Road Win

Blatz Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame A Second Time

Another Raiders Season is Around the Corner

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Niverville Kinder Camp

31 July 2017 8:00 am - 04 August 2017 12:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Summer Arts Day Camp - SCORE! Sports Week

31 July 2017 9:00 am - 04 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Niverville Holiday Camp

31 July 2017 1:00 pm - 04 August 2017 4:30 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Login