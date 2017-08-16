A's Are Westerns Bound

The La Brouquerie A's are bound for Kamloops, British Columbia for the Western Canada Bantam "AA" Baseball Championships.

La Brouquerie won the Baseball Manitoba 2017 15U "AA" Provincial Championships on the July 14-16th weekend in La Brouquerie 14-6 over the Elkorn Expos to be crowned provincial champions and have a the opportunity to represent Manitoba at the Westerns.

"We had some tough competition back home and won the opportunity to represent our province. I think we feel that we have a pretty strong team. We know they'll be other teams that will be here for the same reason as us and wanting to properly represent their province as well," said A's assistant coach Mitch Tetrault. "We know there will be some tough competition, but we know if we play like we did in our provincials we should have a chance."

The A's started their championship run with a 7-6 win over Brandon, after which came a 5-0 shutout over Ste. Rose. The team then shutout Stonewall 10-0 on Saturday, and defeated Macdonald 23-1 to remain perfect after the round robin. In the semifinals, Stonewall rebounded from the first game against the A's, but still couldn't beat them as the A's punched their ticket to the final with a 9-8 win.La Brouquerie then defeated Elkhorn in the finals to become provincial champions.

"The boys were doing really well on the sticks. Defensively, we were sound and the boys just all came together at one time to play some of the best ball that we've played all year," said Tetrault. "We need to keep doing that when we are out here [Kamloops]."

Tetrault explained the team is headed up to Kamloops a day early and is looking at getting in a practice before the start of the tournament on Friday. The goal of this is that the coaches are going to try and take the 'wow' factor out of the game for the boys so they can just focus on playing baseball like they normally do back in their hometown.

The A's will compete against Provost Pilots, Lloydminster Twins, and will also face a pair of teams from British Columbia for a chance to be crowned Western Canada Baseball champions.