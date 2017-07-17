A's Are Going to the Westerns

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

 
The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial 15U final Sunday in La Broquerie.

"We've been waiting for this for a long time," said A's coach Mitch Nadeau. "Last year and two years ago we just couldn't quite finish it. Last year, with this same team, we lost in the Bantam A finals in an extra inning and I think our boys just learned from that."

La Broquerie plated four runs in the top of the second inning and added four more in the sixth to take a 9-1 lead over the Expos.

Elkhorn answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 9-5 but the A's sealed the deal by pushing five runs across the plate in the top of seventh.

All five of those runs were scored with two out in the inning.

La Broquerie's Mason Hartung felt pitching was the difference in the final.

"We had a lot more pitching left," said the A's catcher. "At the end we really managed it well."

Keyan Grimard had two singles and a two-run homer.

Grimard had six dingers on the weekend.

Meech Nadeau and Dawson Tanner also had three hits each.

The A's went undefeated in capturing the championship banner.

La Broquerie outscored Brandon 7-6 and blanked Ste. Rose 5-0 on Friday.

On Saturday the A's shutout Stonewall 10-0 and finished the round robin with a 23-1 victory over Macdonald.

La Broquerie advanced to the championship game thanks to a 9-8 extra inning win over Stonewall.

"I can't say enough about these guys," said coach Nadeau. "They play hockey together. They play ball together. They're just an amazing group."

And what is coach Nadeau expecting at the Westerns in Kamloops?

"I have no clue. Still just in shock with our win here. It's the first time for our guys. We'll just go out there and play our game."

The 2017 Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship will take place August 18th to 20th in Kamloops.


View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://steinbachonline.com/local-sports/a-s-are-going-to-the-westerns#sigProIdb005c0d734
Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

A's Are Going to the Westerns

The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia. The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial…

Quarry Oaks Club Champions

Jon Schroeder, Kate Gregoire and Kris Nancoo are Quarry Oaks club champions. Schroeder won the men's club championship. He fired an opening round five-over par 77 this past Saturday and followed that…

Steinbach hosts Softball Manitoba Provincials

27 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's U14 B Girls Provincial Championship this weekend at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. Pool A consists of Seine River, the Westdale Warriors, Brandon Heat,…

Provincial "AA" Baseball Championship Weekend

Four Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U AA championship is in Winnipeg, the 13U AA championship is in Altona, La Broquerie is hosting the 15U AA championship…

Bombers Back in the Win Column

One week after suffering a disappointing 29-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in a game in which they failed to score a point in the second half, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dug deep and defeated the…

Pistons Make Big Move, Acquire Worrad From Oakville

In the first big move of the summer, the Steinbach Pistons acquired 20 year old forward Drew Worrad from the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for 20 year old forward…

Hosting Provincials

The La Broquerie A's are hosting Baseball Manitoba's Provincial 15U AA Championship this weekend. "We're very excited to be hosting," said host committee event co-ordinator Mitch Tetrault. "I've been…

Thistles Find Positives In Loss To Top Team

A shorthanded Southeast Thistles team squared off against a top ranked opponent this past weekend and although they lost the game, they feel they won in the long run. Caleb Fenton knew the team was…

Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner

Niverville Wildcats 2017 Provincial 11U "A" Baseball Championsleft side of posterBack Row: Avery Pickering & Josh Bartlett Front Row: Logan Dearborn, Kade Peters & Austin Spencer Coaches: Clayton…

Hickok Hoists Players Cup

Kramer Hickok is the 2017 Players Cup champion. Hickok, a former teammate of two-time major champion Jordan Spieth on the University of Texas Longhorns golf team, fired a final round five-under par…

Bombers Drop Home Opener to Stamps

With over 30,000 football fans in the stands at Investors Group Field Friday night for the home opener, it was unfortunate that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn't give the home crowd much to cheer…

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U A championship is in Reston, the 13U A championship is in Swan River and the 15U A championship is in Ile des Chenes.…

Playoff Between Naylor and Mackid Decides Women's Amateur

Marissa Naylor is the 2017 Manitoba Women's Amateur champion. The 19-year-old from Pine Ridge needed three playoff holes to beat Charmaine Mackid of Breezy Bend and capture her first provincial…

Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles

The Carillon Sultans won their 10th game of the season despite only recording three hits Tuesday night in Ile des Chenes. The Sultans got six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on two singles,…

Nadeau Leads Thistles To Big Road Win

The Southeast Thistles scored early and battled their way to a 53-29 victory over the Assassin's. A hard fought opening provided 2 try's in a short 10 minute span for the Thistles and they never…

Blatz Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame A Second Time

Steinbach Athletic Therapist Dave Blatz was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Blatz is the athletic therapist for Team Canada and was inducted as part of the team that won the gold…

Another Raiders Season is Around the Corner

Registration is over. Equipment fitting is done. And now the countdown starts. The Eastman Raiders football club will begin its 27th season in early August. 94 players have registered for the…

Carillon Minor Baseball Champions

The Carillon Minor Baseball Association champions have been crowned. Steinbach won the 11U "A" title and along with Niverville will represent the region at the Provincials in Reston from July…

League Champs

Landmark captured the 2017 Bonivital Softball Association's U14B girls championship Front row: Alyssa Johnson, Kate Giesbrecht, Rachael Plett & Kirstyn Dawydiuk-Toews Back row: coach Anthony Koop,…

Hamonic Traded to Flames – Davis Selected by Stars

Brett Davis was chosen in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago and Travis Hamonic is now a member of the Calgary Flames. Davis, who played in the Manitoba “AAA” Midget Hockey League with…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Monday, July 17th

American Baseball Association
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:08 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
Washington at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 16th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
6th Division
Grunthal SC 4 Polonia 3

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
1st game: Elmwood 12 Altona 4
2nd game: Elmwood 10 Altona 5
1st game: PV Orioles 9 St. James 3
2nd game: St. James 10 Orioles 1

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial AA Championships
11U @ Winnipeg
Final
Bonivital 8 Boissevain 3 
13U @ Altona
Final
Bonivital 4 Altona 3
15U @ La Broquerie
Final
La Broquerie 14 Elkhorn 6
18U @ Brandon
Final
Portage 15 Boissevain 5

American Baseball Association
Kansas City 13 Winnipeg 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Detroit 6 Toronto 5 (11 innings)
Houston 5 Minnesota 3
Seattle 7 Chicago 6
Kansas City 4 Texas 3
Los Angeles 4 Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 7 Cleveland 3
1st game: New York 3 Boston 0
2nd game: Boston 3 New York 0
National League
Washington 14 Cincinnati 4
Los Angeles 3 Miami 2
Colorado 13 New York 4
Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3
Atlanta 7 Arizona 1 
Philadelphia 5 Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 8 Baltimore 0

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login