A's Are Going to the Westerns



The La Broquerie A's will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship next month in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The A's defeated the Elkhorn Expos 14-6 in the Provincial 15U final Sunday in La Broquerie.

"We've been waiting for this for a long time," said A's coach Mitch Nadeau. "Last year and two years ago we just couldn't quite finish it. Last year, with this same team, we lost in the Bantam A finals in an extra inning and I think our boys just learned from that."

La Broquerie plated four runs in the top of the second inning and added four more in the sixth to take a 9-1 lead over the Expos.

Elkhorn answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 9-5 but the A's sealed the deal by pushing five runs across the plate in the top of seventh.

All five of those runs were scored with two out in the inning.

La Broquerie's Mason Hartung felt pitching was the difference in the final.

"We had a lot more pitching left," said the A's catcher. "At the end we really managed it well."

Keyan Grimard had two singles and a two-run homer.

Grimard had six dingers on the weekend.

Meech Nadeau and Dawson Tanner also had three hits each.

The A's went undefeated in capturing the championship banner.

La Broquerie outscored Brandon 7-6 and blanked Ste. Rose 5-0 on Friday.

On Saturday the A's shutout Stonewall 10-0 and finished the round robin with a 23-1 victory over Macdonald.

La Broquerie advanced to the championship game thanks to a 9-8 extra inning win over Stonewall.

"I can't say enough about these guys," said coach Nadeau. "They play hockey together. They play ball together. They're just an amazing group."

And what is coach Nadeau expecting at the Westerns in Kamloops?

"I have no clue. Still just in shock with our win here. It's the first time for our guys. We'll just go out there and play our game."

The 2017 Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Championship will take place August 18th to 20th in Kamloops.



