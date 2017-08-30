  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

 

The 2017 Manitoba Junior Baseball League season came to an end back on August 2nd at Optimist Park in Winnipeg when the St. James A's defeated the Elmwood Giants 6-2 and swept the best-of-five final in three straight games.

"I think the parity in the league stood out for me," said MJBL president Jamie Bettens. "From top to bottom there were never too many easy games on the schedule. The playoffs were very exciting and for a team like St. James, that hasn't always enjoyed success, to win their first title since the 1980's capped off a very exciting season for us."

The A's added some much appreciated depth to their roster when a handful of Winnipeg South players joined the team after the Chiefs decided to take a leave of absence just before the start of the 2017 season.

"The fact that they moved to their rival next door to them speaks volumes for the ability for young gentlemen to bond together and have a pretty special run in the playoffs," said Bettens. "To play a team like the Elmwood Giants, who have a history of winning championships and sweep the final says a lot about the team that coach Kevin Turney had."

The A's first championship since the 80's was just one of many highlights the league enjoyed in 2017.

You can add the Brandon Marlins capturing a second straight Western Canada Championship to that list.

"They hosted a great event and put on a great show," said Bettens. "They have a strong team. The Brandon area and all of our rural areas, I'm very proud of the product they put on the field, so it's not really a surprise to us. The fact that they played St. James in the final was kind of a nice thing too and it was a tip of the cap for our league."

Bettens was also thrilled with the return of the Interlake Blue Jays to the Manitoba Junior Baseball League.

"Another great story. Adam Kirk ended up being our Manager of the Year. He got a lot more out of those players than anyone expected from a first-year franchise with a lot of new faces that had no MJBL experience. All the players have indicated they are coming back and so they are going to reload and take another run at it and be the powerhouse we know Interlake baseball to be."

There is talk of another team joining the league in 2018.

"A couple of different groups have declared interest," Bettens said. "We have a solid one in the south central area to kind of continue to add to the strengths of our league out that way. It's a bit of a Portage-Neepawa opportunity. We're looking very forward to them putting in their formal application and going through the process like every other team would. Nothing is formalized by any stretch but we're very excited to be able to add a fourth team in four years into our league. We think that shows solid growth even in that age group where players tend to drop off and our product only getting better."

As for the return of the Winnipeg South Chiefs.

"We're still in that waiting stage right now," said Bettens. "The graduating players from their midget program doesn't give me a strong sense of the true number that will be moving up. So there might be some moving parts to this. However as a league we are dedicated to doing whatever we can to really try to get this franchise going again because adding a team only adds strength to the league, to the schedule and to the product."

 

Manitoba Junior Baseball League 2017 Award Winners

League Champions – Daryl Steen Trophy - St. James A's

MVP – Carey Candy Trophy - Cole Armstrong, St. James A's

Batting – Vic Bozyk Trophy - Brady Nault, St. James A's

Sportsmanship & Ability – Jacobucci Domes Trophy - Clark Whelpton, Brandon Marlins

Baseball & Education – Kevin Paul Halford Trophy - Nate Smith, Altona Bisons

Umpire of the Year – Sam Tascona Trophy - David Forde

Manager of the Year – Ken Prodonick Trophy - Adam Kirk, Interlake Blue Jays

Outstanding Pitcher – Jack Hind Trophy - Garret Virtue, St. Boniface Legionaires

Outstanding Defensive Player – Len Gzebb Trophy - Austin Pistawka, St. James A's

Rookie of the Year – Jack Thompson Trophy - Liam Lenton, Carillon Sultans

David Bowles Bursary – Garret Virtue, St. Boniface Legionaires




Manitoba Junior Baseball League 2017 All-Stars

Catcher - Austin Pistawka, St. James A's

1B - Adam Nocita, Elmwood Giants

2B - Wyatt Kemball, St. James A's

SS - Cole Armstrong, St. James A's

3B - Drake Pilat, Elmwood Giants

OF - Marshal Burgess, Brandon Marlins

OF - Nathan Agar, St. Boniface Legionaires

OF - Brady Nault, St. James A's

DH - Troy Martyniuk, St. James A's

Utility Player - Troy Martynuik, St. James A's

Lefthanded Pitcher - Nate Smith, Altona Bisons

Righthanded Pitcher - Garret Virtue, St. Boniface Legionaires

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Interclub Champions

Adam Guenther, Bailey Funk, Ike Bueckert and Riley Desautels of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club are Golf Manitoba's Provincial Men's Interclub champions. The Fly-In foursome posted a 21-over par 237…

Spectacular Day for Raiders Day

The Eastman Raiders celebrated Raiders Day Sunday at A.D. Penner Park. All four Raiders football teams played in perfect weather conditions. It was fun for the entire family as an inflatable obstacle…

BMX Track Opens In Steinbach

A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…

Purtill Named Pistons Captain For 2017/18 Season

Braden Purtill has been named captain of the Steinbach Pistons for the upcoming hockey season. Purtill was humbled by the teams decision. "It's a huge honor. Obviously it's such a great team to play…

Raiders Day

One of the highlights of the football season takes place this Sunday as Raiders Day will be held at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. "It's our homecoming weekend and it's where all the teams get to…

Manitoba Set to Host 21U Baseball Championship

After winning three medals in four years, Baseball Manitoba's women's program will be front and centre this weekend as Baseball Canada's 21U Invitational Championship takes place at Quarry Park in…

Funk Wins Fly-In Club Championship

Bailey Funk won the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club Men's Championship Saturday, winning in a playoff over Adam Guenther. Both Funk and Guenther had a two-day total score of 145, one over par. Funk won on…

A's Capture Western Canada Championship

La Broquerie A's - 2017 Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Champions Back Row: assistant coach Ray Grimard, Mason Hartung, Drayden Kurbatoff, Meech Nadeau, Keyan Grimard, Davis Fenske, Dawson Tanner,…

Kosmolak Takes Job Within Jets Organization

Riley Kosmolak, who has been the equipment manager for the past five years with the Steinbach Pistons, has accepted a position within the Winnipeg Jets and will be working for the AHL Manitoba Moose…

Bombers Roll On With Win Over Eskimos

With their fourth win in a row on Thursday night, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are officially the hottest team in the CFL. The Blue and Gold (6-2) came out strong at Investors Group Field and never…

Hartung & Thiessen Capture Beach Volleyball Gold

Mason Hartung of Steinbach and Sawyer Thiessen of Mitchell won gold at Volleyball Manitoba's Provinical Beach Volleyball Championship this past weekend in Winnipeg. Hartung & Thiessen defeated Caiden…

Raiders 2017 Season Opener

The Eastman Raiders 27th football season got underway Sunday with four games at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. The Bantam Raiders dropped a 24-22 decision to the Interlake Thunder. The Pee Wee…

Banman/Reimer Win Steinbach Men's League

The Ledingham GM Men's League wrapped up Monday night at the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club. David Banman and Randy Reimer won the championship match in an extra hole, defeating Ben Funk and Lloyd Funk.…

A's Off to Westerns

The La Broquerie A's are bound for Kamloops, British Columbia for the Western Canada Bantam "AA" Baseball Championships. The A's won the Baseball Manitoba 15U "AA" Provincial Championship last month…

Canada Summer Games Comes to an End

The 2017 Canada Summer Games are over. The Closing Ceremonies were held Sunday at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg. Maddy Mitchell, who won five medals in canoe/kayak, was Team Toba's flag bearer…

Canada Games Update - Volleyball Gold

Team Toba's last medal of the 2017 Canada Summer Games is gold. Manitoba defeated Alberta 28-30, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 in the female volleyball final Saturday night at Investors Group Athletic Center…

Canada Games Update – Best Ever

Friday was a record setting day for Team Toba at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Manitoba athletes won 11 medals including four gold. Team Manitoba has won 41 medals including 9 gold, 15…

Canada Games Update – Gold in the Pool

Team Manitoba captured four medals Tuesday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Three of those four came in the pool and all were gold. Oksana Chaput finished first in the 100 meter…

Sultans Host Western Canada Championships

The top six Midget aged baseball teams will be in Steinbach and Île-des-Chênes this weekend. "Being from the Carillon area we are pretty proud to be able to show off our facilities and it's going to…

Canada Games Update – Four More Medals

Manitoba added to its medal count Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Maddy Mitchell and Nicole Boyle won bronze in the Canoe/Kayak C2 200 meter final. Quinlan Roberts got silver…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Wednesday, August 30th

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
2nd Division
Hanover Elite vs California Raisins
@ Steinbach, 7 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Cleveland 2 New York 1
Seattle at Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 3:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Texas vs Houston
@ Tampa Bay, 6:08 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 5 
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
4th Division
FC Russia 1 Hanover Sting 0

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 12 St. Paul 5

Major League Baseball
American League
Boston 3 Toronto 0
Baltimore 4 Seattle 0
Texas 12 Houston 2
Minnesota 6 Chicago 4
Kansas City 6 Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 8 Oakland 2
Cleveland at New York (ppd)
National League
Washington 8 Miami 3
Cincinnati 14 New York 4
St. Louis 10 Milwaukee 2
Chicago 4 Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 7 Los Angeles 6
San Diego 6 San Francisco 3
Atlanta at Philadelphia (ppd)
Interleague
Colorado 7 Detroit 3

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login