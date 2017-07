In its weekly crop report, Manitoba Agriculture says above normal temperatures over the past seven days have helped crops advance.

Much of the province received rainfall over the past week, however areas in central and western Manitoba were still a bit dry.

The majority of acres and crop types are in the flowering and grain fill stages of development.

Disease and insect pressure remains low.

Moisture is needed in some areas for pasture and hay crop regrowth.

