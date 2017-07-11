Weekly Crop Report - July 10

In its weekly crop report, Manitoba Agriculture says that warm temperatures over the past seven days led to rapid growth in many crops across the province.

However conditions were dry in much of the southwest and central regions.

Soil moisture levels in the eastern region are adequate.

Fungicide applications continue in spring cereals and canola to manage risk of fusarium head blight and sclerotinia.

Disease and insect pressure remain low.

Haying operations are continuing throughout the province.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT