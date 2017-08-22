U.S. Dairy Industry Split On Feelings Towards Supply Management

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) was part of an ag delegation in Washington last week to oversee the first round of NAFTA renegotiations.

DFC Vice President David Wiens said that while Canada is united on its position on supply management, the American diary industry seems to be split on the issue.

"[U.S.] dairy farming families would be looking at the kind of stability that our system has to offer and then you have other groups there that are more export oriented in terms of trade."

Wiens notes there has been a lot of rhetoric surrounding Canada's dairy industry, however he reminds everyone that dairy was not part of the original NAFTA agreement and doesn't see why it should be included now.

The second round of talks is slated to take place at the start of September in Mexico City.