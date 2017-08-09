U.S. Cash Hog Markets Start Week With Lower Bids

U.S. cash hog markets started this week with lower bids, as packers anticipate an easier time sourcing live hog supplies in the weeks ahead.

That from Tyler Fulton, director of risk management with Hams Marketing Services.

"They've held in there pretty firm, largely because we've not seen any softness in wholesale pork prices," he said. "They've been really solid and that comes almost exclusively from the support that we've seen from pork bellies."

Hog supplies are expected to grow by more than 5% over the next month.

Fulton adds forward contract prices have improved to the highest level seen in about 3 weeks.