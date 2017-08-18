  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

Manitoba's dairy industry will benefit from Wednesday's funding announcement by federal and provincial ministers for agriculture Lawrence MacAulay and Ralph Eichler. The two governments will partner to invest over $1.4-million into the University of Manitoba's Glenlea Research Station dairy barn, while Dairy Farmers of Manitoba (DFM) will provide an additional $1.5-million.

This funding will be used to expand its dairy facility through a repurposed swine barn and install a new automated milking system, free stalls for dairy cattle, dedicated spaces for calves, milk collection tanks, above-ground manure storage, new flooring and related laboratory equipment, according to a press release.

Henry Holtmann, vice chair for DFM, said the facility needs renewal to reflect the progress in today's dairy industry.

"We see that renewal by employing new technology, and bringing new research involved with that technology is a key component so that we can not only train new students of the future, but also do research that's extremely relevant in helping dairy farmers - whether it's in Manitoba or across this country - be more efficient, or treat their animals better, and produce high quality milk, and be even better stewards of the land than they already are," he said.

Holtmann added that the renovations and equipment upgrades will bring the station from the 1960s era - when the facility first opened - to present day, enabling students and researchers to catch up with today's tech-savvy dairy industry.

The project is expected to go to tender later this year.

More Ag News

U of M's Dairy Research Facility Receives Nearly $3-M in Funding

Manitoba's dairy industry will benefit from Wednesday's funding announcement by federal and provincial ministers for agriculture Lawrence MacAulay and Ralph Eichler. The two governments will partner…

Reducing Soil Compaction and Its Effects

Impacted root growth is showing up in Manitoba crops this year. Marla Riekman is a Land Management Specialist with Manitoba Agriculture. She said this is particularly the case around the headlands…

North American Farm Leaders Push "Do No Harm" Principle in NAFTA Talks

Three leading farm organizations in North America want NAFTA re-negotiations to focus on modernizing the agreement, rather than tear it apart. Talks between Canada, U.S. and Mexican officials got…

Getting Swath Timing Right in Canola

Canola in Manitoba is getting close to, or is at stage for swathing, however producers are reminded to not be fooled by what the crop looks like on the outside. Anastasia Kubinec with Manitoba…

Harvest Begins in Winter/Spring Cereals, Field Peas

Hot, dry conditions continue to steal the show this growing season. Manitoba Agriculture's Weekly Crop Report indicates that while warm weather has advanced crops, it has also caused some injury in…

Giant Hogweed Could Find Its Way to Manitoba

Giant Hogweed has not yet appeared in Manitoba, however there are concerns the invasive species could eventually make its way here. Giant Hogweed is native to Asia and brought over to Canada as a…

Quarry Seed Preparing To Host 12th Annual Valley Soybean Expo

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the Valley Soybean Expo hosted by Quarry Seed. The event takes place Thursday, August 17 at the Morrison Sports Park in Oakville, Mb from 10am until 2pm.…

New Food Guide Could Push Consumers Away From Meat

Health Canada is in the process of modifying Canada's Food Guide, and these proposed changes have members of the ag industry concerned. The second public consultation wrapped up on Monday. Guiding…

Harvest Looms - Weekly Crop Report

In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says that moderate to hot weather has advanced crops, but has also caused some injury to canola. Meanwhile, many areas are in need of some rain.…

Legend Seeds Hosts Annual Knowledge Plot

An estimated 200 people were on hand for Legend Seeds Annual Knowledge Plot Tour held Wednesday near Winkler. Business Development Manager Jeff Bereza said it was the largest crowd ever for the…

Soybeans Soaking Up The Sun

While there has been a shortage of rain this summer, many crops have had their fill of heat. Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers, says heat accumulation…

U.S. Cash Hog Markets Start Week With Lower Bids

U.S. cash hog markets started this week with lower bids, as packers anticipate an easier time sourcing live hog supplies in the weeks ahead. That from Tyler Fulton, director of risk management with…

Cereals Canada President Says The Future Of Gene Editing Technology Is Here

The president of Cereals Canada says when it comes to genetic engineering technology, there are lessons to be learned from past mistakes. Cam Dahl notes with the new wave of technology, the…

Research Looks To Update Hail Insurance Guidelines For Soybeans

A research agronomist with the University of Manitoba is studying hail damage in soybeans. Kristen MacMillan says the occurrence and frequency of hail storms in Manitoba was particularly high during…

Farmers Reminded To Keep Grain Clean This Harvest

The Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) is reminding farmers to properly declare the commodity they're delivering in order to protect Canada's domestic and export markets. Farmers…

CFIA Offering Alternative Program For Grain Testing

This week Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced an alternative service delivery program for grain testing. The program called Recognition of Export Grain Analysis by Authorized…

Officials Discuss Hog Transport Truck Washing Regulations

Officials with Manitoba Pork are fighting to see changes made to the current truck washing regulations in an effort the combat the PED virus. They'd like to see the rules changed so that hog…

(VIDEO) Wesmar Seeds Showcases New Corn, Soybean Varieties

About 50 people gathered near Altona Thursday for Wesmar Seeds 2017 Summer Information Plot Tour. The company gave an update on brand new varieties regarding the Xtend soybean and Enlist corn…

Manitoba Marks 30th Anniversary of 4-H Student Exchange Program

Manitoba is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 4-H Student Exchange Program. Nineteen Japanese students and their chaperones are visiting the province to learn about agriculture and local…

Phytophthora Root Rot Reported In Soybeans

In its latest Insect and Disease Update, Manitoba Agriculture says reports of phytophthora root rot in soybeans continue to come in from across the province. Fusarium head blight symptoms are evident…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Ag News

Diamondback Moth A Concern In Canola

Canadian Wheat Board's Monopoly Ended Five Years Ago

Research Reveals That Feeding Sows More During Pregnancy Increases Milk Production

DFM Chair Says Canadian Government Missed Opportunity With Cheese Import Licenses

CCA Pushing For Solution To Japan Beef Tariffs

Ottawa Announces Two New Dairy Programs

Manitoba Experiencing Below Normal Precipitation

Crop Hail Report

Harvest Underway In Manitoba - Weekly Crop Report, July 31

Dry Conditions Could Lead To Early Season Frost

Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus Found In Manitoba Oats

Soy Canada Supports Westman Soybean Processing Facility

Manitoba Pork, Government Officials Meeting This Week To Discuss Truck Wash Rules

CETA Could Mean $600 Million a Year in Beef Exports to Europe

180 Years Of John Deere Showcased At Austin Threshermen's Reunion

Japan Imposes Tariff On Canadian Beef

Heat Wave Benefiting Corn

National Junior Limousin Impact Show Comes to Manitoba

(VIDEO) Manitoba Pork Updates Producers On PED Situation

Crop Residue Burning Authorizations Begin August 1

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





Summer Arts Day Camp - Disney

14 August 2017 9:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Pioneer Day Camp

14 August 2017 10:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach





Login