U of M Conducting Flea Beetle Research

Researchers at the University of Manitoba are conducting some interesting work on flea beetles and canola.

Alejandrao Costamagna, assistant professor in the Department of Entomology, says they are trying to investigate the economic thresholds for flea beetles with new varieties.

"We compare seed treatments with different foliar thresholds to spray insecticides and controls and we do that in Alberta and Saskatchewan and Manitoba, so we have multiple plots," he explained. "This is the third year of the study, so we're hoping to have good data to make conclusions, to give another tool for the growers to manage this pest."

Costamagna notes they are also studying beneficial insects that can consume flea beetles.

The work is being done in partnership with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the Canola Council of Canada.