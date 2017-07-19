Third Annual Ag In Motion Underway

Ag In Motion, Western Canada’s Outdoor Farm Expo opened Tuesday to the public at their site near Langham, Saskatchewan.

Show Manager Rob O’Conner says the show continues to grow and expand, adding this is the third year for the event.

"The show really is a hands on experience for farmers," he said. "There are crop plot demonstrations, equipment demonstrations, livestock handling demonstrations and seminars. It's just a wonderful experience, 3-day event here."

There are a number of new features at the show this year including a first of its kind combine demo which took place on Tuesday. Six machines lined up side by side to harvest a fall rye crop in the field.

O’Conner says there are almost 150 acres of crop plot demonstrations featuring various crop varieties to input products.

"What they do is they demonstrate with a controlled crop, which is one that isn't sprayed or is just an average type of variety and then they put them right up against what their product is and you can see the difference and in some cases, it's a dramatic difference."

Ag In Motion wraps up on Thursday.