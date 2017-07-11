The Manitoba Horse Council (MHC) says that several horses in the province have tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA).

The disease, which is also known as "Swamp Fever", is a potentially fatal virus which can affect horses, donkeys and mules. It's spread through blood transmission either from biting insects, contaminated needles or in utero.

There is no vaccine or cure available.

MHC Executive Director John Savard says the disease is not always easy to detect.

"A horse can be a carrier and not necessarily show signs, at least not immediately," he commented. "It will not be cured of it and it will always be a carrier and therefore represent a danger to uninfected horses."

Savard notes this is why most horses are put down if they test positive for EIA.

He adds the best way to prevent the disease from spreading is through a Coggins test.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investing.