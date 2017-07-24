Strong Attendance For Ag in Motion

Show Manager Rob O’Connor says they have seen a lot of interest in this year’s show with strong attendance.

The show now into its third year continues to grow and expand with over 400 exhibitors, and more crop, equipment and product demonstrations than ever before.

He notes the show has exceeded their expectations.

"We have a multi-year plan and I would say in that multi-year plan we're two years ahead of schedule for the growth of the show," he said. "Now that doesn't mean we haven't experienced growing pains and had to adjust on the fly, but again because from the staff from Ontario, plus the staff we have here in Saskatchewan and the ones who come from Manitoba, they're such a good group of people, that they understand what the customer needs and they adjust on the fly to give them that experience."

Leah Olson is President of the Agricultural Manufacturers of Canada and says there’s been a move towards outdoor farm shows in the US and Ontario.

She says Ag in Motion offers new opportunities for producers here and provides a pretty unique experience.

"The growth here is great," Olsen stated. "Saskatchewan is home to the Crop Production Show, the Farm Progress Show and now Ag in Motion and so I would hope we see all of them continue to be successful, but definitely they've got a bit of value proposition for farmers at Ag in Motion."