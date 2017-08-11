Storage Management Important To Protecting Investment

With harvest approaching, farmers will need to pay attention to storage management after the grain is in the bin.

That from Joy Agnew, project manager with the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI).

She explained the best time to run an aeration fan.

"It all depends on grain conditions and air conditions," said Agnew. "If the grain is tough and warm, you definitely need to be having air flow through it to try to get the temperature down and the moisture content down. Typically if it's tough and warm, it doesn't matter what the air is, you need air to flow through it. But when you're close to dry and kind of around that 15 or 20 degrees Celsius, then it makes sense to maybe strategically manage your fans, so that you're not inadvertently rewetting or warming the grain when you don't want to."

Agnew adds understanding the air's capacity to dry and what it's going to do to the grain is critical for fan management.