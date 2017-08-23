Spring Cereal Harvest Continues, Canola Underway

In its weekly crop report, Manitoba Agriculture says that harvest of winter cereals and peas is nearing completion.

Spring cereal harvest continues, and canola is starting to be harvested in the central region.

Crops have been advancing quickly thanks to the warm weather.

Most areas received limited amounts of rain over the past week and more is still needed.

Haying continues, but in dry areas there is minimal re-growth.

Rain is needed to improve pasture conditions.

