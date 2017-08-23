Spring Cereal Harvest Continues, Canola Underway

Seed distributor Quarry Seed is looking at getting into the corn business. The company, whose main focus is soybeans, is planning to launch a couple of corn varieties next year. Western Canada…
Farmers got a firsthand look at some of Prograin's early maturing soybean varieties in the Extend program. Two year and one year pre-commercial material was also on display at the 12th annual Valley…
A research scientist with DL Seeds wants producers to scout for blackleg symptoms early. Sakaria Liban said they should be looking for signs of infection. "Early infection is the most harmful.…
Manitoba's dairy industry will benefit from Wednesday's funding announcement by federal and provincial ministers for agriculture Lawrence MacAulay and Ralph Eichler. The two governments will partner…
Impacted root growth is showing up in Manitoba crops this year. Marla Riekman is a Land Management Specialist with Manitoba Agriculture. She said this is particularly the case around the headlands…
Three leading farm organizations in North America want NAFTA re-negotiations to focus on modernizing the agreement, rather than tear it apart. Talks between Canada, U.S. and Mexican officials got…
Canola in Manitoba is getting close to, or is at stage for swathing, however producers are reminded to not be fooled by what the crop looks like on the outside. Anastasia Kubinec with Manitoba…
Hot, dry conditions continue to steal the show this growing season. Manitoba Agriculture's Weekly Crop Report indicates that while warm weather has advanced crops, it has also caused some injury in…
Giant Hogweed has not yet appeared in Manitoba, however there are concerns the invasive species could eventually make its way here. Giant Hogweed is native to Asia and brought over to Canada as a…
This year marks the 12th anniversary of the Valley Soybean Expo hosted by Quarry Seed. The event takes place Thursday, August 17 at the Morrison Sports Park in Oakville, Mb from 10am until 2pm.…
Health Canada is in the process of modifying Canada's Food Guide, and these proposed changes have members of the ag industry concerned. The second public consultation wrapped up on Monday. Guiding…
In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says that moderate to hot weather has advanced crops, but has also caused some injury to canola. Meanwhile, many areas are in need of some rain.…
An estimated 200 people were on hand for Legend Seeds Annual Knowledge Plot Tour held Wednesday near Winkler. Business Development Manager Jeff Bereza said it was the largest crowd ever for the…
While there has been a shortage of rain this summer, many crops have had their fill of heat. Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers, says heat accumulation…
U.S. cash hog markets started this week with lower bids, as packers anticipate an easier time sourcing live hog supplies in the weeks ahead. That from Tyler Fulton, director of risk management with…