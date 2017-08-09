Soybeans Soaking Up The Sun

While there has been a shortage of rain this summer, many crops have had their fill of heat.

Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers, says heat accumulation is at or near 100 per cent for many crops.

"Soybeans are now at the R4 to R5 stages of development and they're moving fast with the heat," she explained. "Dry beans are now at the R5 to R6 stages where seeds are filling the pods and field peas are now nearing maturity."

Tkachuk notes its important to continue to monitor for soybean aphids, as there have been reports of high populations in some fields.

She adds farmers should continue to scout for early season diseases, including sclerotinia.