Manitoba Agriculture says soybean aphids continue to be a concern in some fields, with some producers having to apply insecticide.

In some fields, natural enemy populations seem to be building in response to the soybean aphids.

Elsewhere, bertha armyworms are being monitored, and high levels of larvae have been reported from some canola fields in western Manitoba.

Several farmers have applied insecticide to control the armyworms.

