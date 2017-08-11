Soybean Aphids Continue To Be A Concern

An estimated 200 people were on hand for Legend Seeds Annual Knowledge Plot Tour held Wednesday near Winkler. Business Development Manager Jeff Bereza said it was the largest crowd ever for the…
In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says that moderate to hot weather has advanced crops, but has also caused some injury to canola. Meanwhile, many areas are in need of some rain.…
While there has been a shortage of rain this summer, many crops have had their fill of heat. Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers, says heat accumulation…
U.S. cash hog markets started this week with lower bids, as packers anticipate an easier time sourcing live hog supplies in the weeks ahead. That from Tyler Fulton, director of risk management with…
The president of Cereals Canada says when it comes to genetic engineering technology, there are lessons to be learned from past mistakes. Cam Dahl notes with the new wave of technology, the…
A research agronomist with the University of Manitoba is studying hail damage in soybeans. Kristen MacMillan says the occurrence and frequency of hail storms in Manitoba was particularly high during…
The Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) is reminding farmers to properly declare the commodity they're delivering in order to protect Canada's domestic and export markets. Farmers…
This week Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced an alternative service delivery program for grain testing. The program called Recognition of Export Grain Analysis by Authorized…
Officials with Manitoba Pork are fighting to see changes made to the current truck washing regulations in an effort the combat the PED virus. They'd like to see the rules changed so that hog…
About 50 people gathered near Altona Thursday for Wesmar Seeds 2017 Summer Information Plot Tour. The company gave an update on brand new varieties regarding the Xtend soybean and Enlist corn…
Manitoba is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 4-H Student Exchange Program. Nineteen Japanese students and their chaperones are visiting the province to learn about agriculture and local…
In its latest Insect and Disease Update, Manitoba Agriculture says reports of phytophthora root rot in soybeans continue to come in from across the province. Fusarium head blight symptoms are evident…
Canola growers have been dealing with a high amount of diamondback moth larva feeding on their crops over the past few weeks. The main concern is in the southwest, although there have been other…
It was 5 years ago that farmers were given a marketing choice. The Canadian Wheat Board's single desk marketing power ended on August 1st, 2012. Jim Wickett, the Chair of the Western Canadian Wheat…
Research by Dr. Chantal Farmer of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has revealed that the amount of food a sow eats during pregnancy affects how much milk she will produce. Sows often do not produce…