Soybean Acres Continue To Rise In Western Canada

Seeded soybean area in Manitoba reached a record high this year, with 2.3 million acres going into the ground.

That's an increase of forty per cent over last year.

Total soybean area across Canada reached a record high of 7.3 million acres.

Dale Adolphe is the acting executive director with Soy Canada.

He says they have a goal to reach 10 million acres across Canada.

"Over the past five or six years, we've seen them move into western Canada, predominantly in Manitoba," commented Adolphe. "As new varieties come along that are short season and suited to western Canada, we're seeing that expansion into Saskatchewan and we anticipate similar expansion in the next few years into Alberta."

Adolphe notes that soybean acres are also seeing steady growth in Ontario and Quebec.

He adds if the current trend continues, he could see Manitoba surpassing Ontario in terms of total soybean acres.