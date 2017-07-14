Severe Stripe Rust Showing Up In Manitoba Fields

There are reports of stripe rust across Manitoba, with high severity showing up in fields that did not receive a fungicide application.

That according to the latest Insect and Disease Update released by Manitoba Agriculture.

The province says if the crop is past the flowering stage, a fungicide application is likely not warranted.

When it comes to insects, thistle caterpillar and their webbing continue to be quite noticeable in some soybean fields.

Aphids are at high levels in some cereal fields in the central region.

Soybean aphid has been found in some fields in the central region, but currently just at low levels.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT