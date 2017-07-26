Seeds Starting To Develop In Soybeans

Soybeans in Manitoba are quickly advancing.

Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG), explains where the crop is at.

"Currently soybean crops range from the R2 to R3 or even the R4 stages, with some of the earlier seeded fields," she said. "This is where pods and seeds are starting to develop in the lower canopy. Pod formation is well underway in dry beans and field peas are actually beginning to dry down in western Manitoba."

Tkachuk notes some crops were damaged by the hail that fell over the weekend. She says the R2 and R3 stage is the most sensitive to hail damage, adding yield losses can range anywhere from 42 to 65 per cent from 100 per cent defoliation, according to recent research results.

Farmers should be looking for post herbicide resistance, taking note of any weeds that escaped herbicide control. Producers should also be scouting for foliar diseases such as septoria brown spot, bacterial blight, downy mildew and white mold.

Tkachuk says its also important to continue to scout for soybean aphids, as populations have been increasing in Manitoba and North Dakota.