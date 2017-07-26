Second Case Of PED Confirmed In South Central Manitoba

The Government of Canada has extended its consultation period for its upcoming National Food Policy. The comment period has now been extended to August 31, 2017. Over 22,000 Canadians have already…
Ag leaders across Canada are looking forward to the new Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which was announced on Friday. The five-year, $3 billion investment will come into effect April 1, 2018,…
Italy has announced that country of origin labelling will soon be required on pasta packages sold in that country. That's bad news for Canadian wheat farmers. Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl says…
The president of the Flax Council of Canada has decided to retire. Donald Kerr will be retiring from day to day activities at the Flax Council, however he will do some contract work for the Council…
Show Manager Rob O’Connor says they have seen a lot of interest in this year’s show with strong attendance. The show now into its third year continues to grow and expand with over 400 exhibitors, and…
A number of blue fields are starting to show up in Manitoba. Flax Council of Canada Extension Agronomist Rachel Evans says the crop is quite variable, with some fields just starting to flower, while…
The re-negotiation of NAFTA was a topic of discussion last week during the Canadian Federation of Agriculture's Annual Industry-Government FPT Roundtable in St. John's, Newfoundland. CFA President…
A condition in soybeans known as Iron Deficiency Chlorosis (IDC) appeared to be a lot worse this year compared to previous years. The province's pulse specialist Dennis Lange says due to last year's…
Canada's federal, provincial, and territorial ag ministers have reached an agreement on the key elements of a new agricultural policy framework. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3…
Manitoba Agriculture says aphids have been a concern in some cereal and pea fields. The latest Insect and Disease Update notes aphids have also been reported in corn, and an isolated incidence of…
The manager and senior analyst with Canfax says cattle producers are seeing seasonal softer fed cattle markets along with a rapid drop in prices. Brian Perillat notes the middle of summer is always a…
Five high school students from across Manitoba will be receiving $1,000 scholarships courtesy of the Manitoba Canola Growers. The winners include Naomi Best of Harding, Kate Letexier of Fisher…
Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) has elected a new president. Pierre Lampron of Quebec was elected at the group's AGM this week in Edmonton. Lampron will replace outgoing president Wally Smith, who had…
The Manitoba Farm Products Marketing Council has decided to uphold the introduction of the annual speciality quota program introduced by Manitoba Chicken Producers earlier this year. An appeal had…
About 100 farmers and agronomists turned out in Portage la Prairie Wednesday for the third annual SMART (Soybean Management and Research Transfer) Day hosted by Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers…