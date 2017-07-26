Second Case Of PED Confirmed In South Central Manitoba

Manitoba Agriculture has confirmed that a second case of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus has been found in a finisher hog operation in south central Manitoba.

The case was confirmed on July 14th, the same day another case was confirmed in the Altona area.

There is no word on the exact location of this second barn, or whether it is related to the previous case.

The latest case was the 60th on-farm confirmed case of the PED virus in Manitoba this year.