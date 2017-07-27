Recovery Possible For Hail Damaged Canola

Many farmers have had to deal with hail damage in their canola over the past couple of weeks.

Angela Brackenreed, agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada, says depending on what stage the plant is at, there is a chance it could recover.

"Unfortunately, the later that hail occurs in the season, the more damage it ultimately do to yield," she said. "But if it was mostly just flowers that were knocked off the plant, it is quite likely that it will just flower for longer to compensate. Actually there are occasions where we can actually see higher yields after a light hail storm because the plant over compensated for those lost flowers."

She adds when entire flowering branches are knocked off, the canola plant can produce more branches, but this will set back maturity quite a bit.