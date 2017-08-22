Quarry Seed To Offer Corn In 2018

Seed distributor Quarry Seed is looking at getting into the corn business.

The company, whose main focus is soybeans, is planning to launch a couple of corn varieties next year.

Western Canada District Manager Todd Walker talked about some of the challenges with corn breeding.

"Moisture and heat units are always a factor we have to look at, so we have to look for varieties with lower heat units and varieties that can handle stress conditions of lack of moisture or even excess moisture."

He added that they'll be looking for varieties which mature early and produce good yields.

Quarry Seed is also planning to offer honeycomb oil sunflowers next year.