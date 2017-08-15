Quarry Seed Preparing To Host 12th Annual Valley Soybean Expo

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the Valley Soybean Expo hosted by Quarry Seed. The event takes place Thursday, August 17 at the Morrison Sports Park in Oakville, Mb from 10am until 2pm.

Quarry Seed General Manager Shawn Rempel tells us what to expect.

"The main focus is still soybean agronomy and I don't think that will ever change," he said. "One of the real exciting things that we have going on is all the new Xtend soybean varieties that Prograin is breeding right now. We have a lot of them in testing at the Oakville site, so growers are going to get a first hand look as far as new varieties getting deployed out to the marketplace."

Rempel notes in addition to the many great prizes, one lucky farmer will have a chance to win a brand-new 4,000 bushel Meridian Grain Max hopper bottom bin.