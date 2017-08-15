  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the Valley Soybean Expo hosted by Quarry Seed. The event takes place Thursday, August 17 at the Morrison Sports Park in Oakville, Mb from 10am until 2pm.

Quarry Seed General Manager Shawn Rempel tells us what to expect.

"The main focus is still soybean agronomy and I don't think that will ever change," he said. "One of the real exciting things that we have going on is all the new Xtend soybean varieties that Prograin is breeding right now. We have a lot of them in testing at the Oakville site, so growers are going to get a first hand look as far as new varieties getting deployed out to the marketplace."

Rempel notes in addition to the many great prizes, one lucky farmer will have a chance to win a brand-new 4,000 bushel Meridian Grain Max hopper bottom bin.

More Ag News

Quarry Seed Preparing To Host 12th Annual Valley Soybean Expo

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the Valley Soybean Expo hosted by Quarry Seed. The event takes place Thursday, August 17 at the Morrison Sports Park in Oakville, Mb from 10am until 2pm.…

New Food Guide Could Push Consumers Away From Meat

Health Canada is in the process of modifying Canada's Food Guide, and these proposed changes have members of the ag industry concerned. The second public consultation wrapped up on Monday. Guiding…

Harvest Looms - Weekly Crop Report

In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says that moderate to hot weather has advanced crops, but has also caused some injury to canola. Meanwhile, many areas are in need of some rain.…

Legend Seeds Hosts Annual Knowledge Plot

An estimated 200 people were on hand for Legend Seeds Annual Knowledge Plot Tour held Wednesday near Winkler. Business Development Manager Jeff Bereza said it was the largest crowd ever for the…

Soybeans Soaking Up The Sun

While there has been a shortage of rain this summer, many crops have had their fill of heat. Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers, says heat accumulation…

U.S. Cash Hog Markets Start Week With Lower Bids

U.S. cash hog markets started this week with lower bids, as packers anticipate an easier time sourcing live hog supplies in the weeks ahead. That from Tyler Fulton, director of risk management with…

Cereals Canada President Says The Future Of Gene Editing Technology Is Here

The president of Cereals Canada says when it comes to genetic engineering technology, there are lessons to be learned from past mistakes. Cam Dahl notes with the new wave of technology, the…

Research Looks To Update Hail Insurance Guidelines For Soybeans

A research agronomist with the University of Manitoba is studying hail damage in soybeans. Kristen MacMillan says the occurrence and frequency of hail storms in Manitoba was particularly high during…

Farmers Reminded To Keep Grain Clean This Harvest

The Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) is reminding farmers to properly declare the commodity they're delivering in order to protect Canada's domestic and export markets. Farmers…

CFIA Offering Alternative Program For Grain Testing

This week Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced an alternative service delivery program for grain testing. The program called Recognition of Export Grain Analysis by Authorized…

Officials Discuss Hog Transport Truck Washing Regulations

Officials with Manitoba Pork are fighting to see changes made to the current truck washing regulations in an effort the combat the PED virus. They'd like to see the rules changed so that hog…

(VIDEO) Wesmar Seeds Showcases New Corn, Soybean Varieties

About 50 people gathered near Altona Thursday for Wesmar Seeds 2017 Summer Information Plot Tour. The company gave an update on brand new varieties regarding the Xtend soybean and Enlist corn…

Manitoba Marks 30th Anniversary of 4-H Student Exchange Program

Manitoba is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 4-H Student Exchange Program. Nineteen Japanese students and their chaperones are visiting the province to learn about agriculture and local…

Phytophthora Root Rot Reported In Soybeans

In its latest Insect and Disease Update, Manitoba Agriculture says reports of phytophthora root rot in soybeans continue to come in from across the province. Fusarium head blight symptoms are evident…

Diamondback Moth A Concern In Canola

Canola growers have been dealing with a high amount of diamondback moth larva feeding on their crops over the past few weeks. The main concern is in the southwest, although there have been other…

Canadian Wheat Board's Monopoly Ended Five Years Ago

It was 5 years ago that farmers were given a marketing choice. The Canadian Wheat Board's single desk marketing power ended on August 1st, 2012. Jim Wickett, the Chair of the Western Canadian Wheat…

Research Reveals That Feeding Sows More During Pregnancy Increases Milk Production

Research by Dr. Chantal Farmer of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has revealed that the amount of food a sow eats during pregnancy affects how much milk she will produce. Sows often do not produce…

DFM Chair Says Canadian Government Missed Opportunity With Cheese Import Licenses

The federal government has unveiled a pair of programs to compensate the Canadian dairy industry for some of the hardships that will be felt as part of the Canada-European Union trade deal (CETA).…

CCA Pushing For Solution To Japan Beef Tariffs

The Japanese market has become a high value market for Canadian beef because of the middle class and upper class population that value our high end product. Starting this week, frozen Canadian beef…

Ottawa Announces Two New Dairy Programs

The federal government has announced the fulfillment of a commitment made to dairy producers last November. Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay unveiled two programs worth $350 million, aimed at dairy…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Ag News

Manitoba Experiencing Below Normal Precipitation

Crop Hail Report

Harvest Underway In Manitoba - Weekly Crop Report, July 31

Dry Conditions Could Lead To Early Season Frost

Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus Found In Manitoba Oats

Soy Canada Supports Westman Soybean Processing Facility

Manitoba Pork, Government Officials Meeting This Week To Discuss Truck Wash Rules

CETA Could Mean $600 Million a Year in Beef Exports to Europe

180 Years Of John Deere Showcased At Austin Threshermen's Reunion

Japan Imposes Tariff On Canadian Beef

Heat Wave Benefiting Corn

National Junior Limousin Impact Show Comes to Manitoba

(VIDEO) Manitoba Pork Updates Producers On PED Situation

Crop Residue Burning Authorizations Begin August 1

MacAulay Visits Oregon and Idaho To Promote Trade

Goss's Wilt Affecting Manitoba Corn

Grain Commission Announces Grading Changes For 2017/18 Crop Year

Alfalfa Growers Wrapping Up Second Cut

C.R.O.P. Helps Growers Prepare For Roquette

C.R.O.P. Field Day Showcases Experimental Crop Varieties in Portage

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





Summer Arts Day Camp - Disney

14 August 2017 9:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Pioneer Day Camp

14 August 2017 10:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach





Login