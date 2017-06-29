Province Seeks Legal Opinion On Federal Carbon Plan

  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

The Manitoba government is seeking a legal opinion in regards to the federal government's proposed backstop and benchmarks for carbon pricing.

The federal government released a technical paper on the federal carbon pricing backstop on June 9 and requested comprehensive feedback from each province and territory by the end of June.

Premier Brian Pallister says Manitoba wants to come up with its own plan.

"The federal approach is to impose a $50 carbon tax and we feel that this would be extremely damaging to Manitobans and their families, and in particular in a province where we have many of our residents living in rural situations or in northern parts of the province, this imposes a hardship," commented Pallister. "It also imposes a hardship on our three most important economic sectors: agriculture, manufacturing, and transportation."

Pallister noted that Canada is a diverse country, adding what might work in one region, might not work in another.

"What's good for Waterloo, might not work in Winkler," he said. "What's good for Brantford, isn't going to work in Brandon. We have to respect this diversity in our country in terms of how we combat the issues that we're facing in terms of climate change."

Pallister added that the province accounts for less than three per cent of Canada’s total carbon emissions.

Manitoba sources 98 per cent of its power from clean, renewable hydroelectricity.

More Ag News

Cases of PED Exceed 40 In Manitoba This Year

Manitoba Pork says there have been over 40 new on-farm cases of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) confirmed in southeast Manitoba since the start of May. General Manager Andrew Dickson, says…

Manitoba Insect & Disease Update - June 28

Insects Alfalfa weevil continues to be reported at high levels in some fields. Cereal leaf beetle and thrips are noticeable in some fields of small grain cereals, but are below economical levels. Low…

Markets Bullish Following USDA Acreage Report Release

The USDA released its updated 2017 crop acreage report Friday morning. Soybean planted area is estimated at a record high 89.5 million acres, up 7 percent from last year. All wheat planted area for…

Province Seeks Legal Opinion On Federal Carbon Plan

The Manitoba government is seeking a legal opinion in regards to the federal government's proposed backstop and benchmarks for carbon pricing. The federal government released a technical paper on the…

Canola Acres Surpass Wheat For First Time Ever: Stats Can Report

Canadian producers reported seeding record areas of canola and soybeans in 2017, with the canola area exceeding wheat (all varieties combined) for the first time ever. Seeded acreage of corn for…

Competition Bureau Approves DuPont/Dow Chemical Merger

On Tuesday, Canada's Competition Bureau said it would approve a planned merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical. This after both firms agreed to dispose of some of their assets. The merger is expected…

IDC Common In Manitoba Soybeans

There is no 'magic bullet' when it comes to dealing with iron deficiency chlorosis in soybeans. That from Dennis Lange, pulse specialist with Manitoba Agriculture. He says the condition is caused…

Carman-Area Plot Tour Focuses On 4R Nitrogen Management

A mix of people, including farmers, students, and researchers, participated in a 4R Nitrogen Management Tour on Wednesday in the Carman area. The plot tour, which wrapped up at the University of…
cattle3

Provincial Grants To Support Prevention Of Bovine TB In Riding Mountain Area

The Manitoba government is launching two new grant programs to help livestock producers fund activities related to bovine tuberculosis prevention in the Riding Mountain Eradication Area. “While TB…

Manitoba Pork Supports Building Codes In Helping To Prevent Barn Fires

Manitoba Pork is speaking out following a barn fire earlier this month near New Bothwell, MB which claimed the life about 3,500 hogs. Manager of Sustainable Development Mike Teillet says accidents do…
mbfi 2017

MBFI Learning Centre To Receive Co-op Funding

Co-op is pitching in to help out the Manitoba Beef & Forage Initiatives (MBFI). The research farm, with three sites near Brandon, will receive $125,000 in funding from Co-op Community Spaces, a…

Richardson Acquires European Oat Millers

Winnipeg-based Richardson International has acquired European Oat Millers. The company, which is based in Bedford, England, is a leader in the oat milling business. It's the second largest oat miller…

Weekly Crop Report - June 26

According to Manitoba Agriculture, cooler temperatures over the past week have slowed the growth of warm seeded crops. Most regions received precipitation over the past seven days, with amounts…

Alfalfa Weevils Causing Damage Across The Prairies

Forage producers across the prairies are being advised to keep a lookout for any problems with Alfalfa Weevils. Lorne Klein is a Regional Forage Specialist and says he’s been hearing reports of…

Canadian Barley Symposium Underway In Winnipeg

The 8th Canadian Barley Symposium is underway this week in Winnipeg. Its being held in conjunction with the 22nd North American Barley Researchers Workshop. John O'Donovan of Agriculture and…

Portage Hosts Second Annual CanolaPALOOZA

About 200 people attended the second annual CanolaPALOOZA event held Thursday in Portage la Prairie. The event was hosted by the Canola Council of Canada, Manitoba Canola Growers and Agriculture and…

Farmers Advised To Purchase Private Hail Insurance Early

Now's the time that farmers should be thinking about purchasing private crop hail insurance. That from Colin Harbinson, agent manager for Dale's Hail Insurance at Rempel Insurance in Morris, MB. He…

MB Ag Insect & Disease Update - June 21, 2017

In its latest insect and disease update, Manitoba Agriculture says that alfalfa weevil has been reported at high levels in fields in the Interlake, southwest, and northwest regions. On the disease…

Food Policy Summit Concludes In Ottawa

A two-day summit discussing a Food Policy for Canada wrapped up Friday in Ottawa. A Food Policy for Canada will be the first-of-its-kind for the Government of Canada and will cover the entire food…

Working Group Hires Advisor To Explore Crop Group Merger

Progress has been made towards the potential merger of five of the province's commodity organizations. The working group exploring the merger has announced the hiring of advisory firm Synthesis…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Ag News

MFGA Tour Discusses Aquanty Water Management Project

MBFI Hosts Tour Near Brandon

Concerns Raised About GM Alfalfa

Another Group Joins Effort To Attract Soybean Crushing Plant To Manitoba

Manitoba Pork Fending Off Renewed Criticism

North American Ag Leaders Conclude Meetings

Weekly Crop Report - June 19

(VIDEO) Winkler Couple Receives 2017 Farm Family of the Year Award

US Hog Cash Markets Seeing Impressive Gains

Row Crop Canola Gaining Interest

MB Canola Growers Hires New Executive Director

Warm Season Annual Weeds Emerging

Manitoba Potatoes Enjoying Recent Rains

MacAulay To Meet With US, Mexican Counterparts

House of Commons Ag Committee Holds Emergency Meeting To Discuss PEDv

Dow DuPont Merger Receives US Approval

Manitoba MP Seeks Federal Funds For Soybean Plant

Time To Start Thinking About Fungicide

Manitoba Pork GM Back From World Pork Expo

Cutworms, Flea Beetles Expected To Decline In Coming Weeks

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events
Hooked on Lifejackets - July 1st - 9th

01 July 2017 12:00 am - 09 July 2017 6:00 am

TBA





Summer Arts Day Camp - Celebrating Canada's 150th Birthday...THIS WEEK ONLY - DROP IN SPECIAL $20 a DAY!

03 July 2017 9:00 am - 07 July 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Niverville Creativity Camp

04 July 2017 1:00 pm - 07 July 2017 5:00 pm

South End of Arena - Niverville, Niverville





TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

05 July 2017 8:45 am - 10:30 am

Royal Canadian Legion, Steinbach





Login