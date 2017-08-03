In its latest Insect and Disease Update, Manitoba Agriculture says reports of phytophthora root rot in soybeans continue to come in from across the province.

Fusarium head blight symptoms are evident in some fields, but overall incidence remains low.

For insects, diamondback moth continues to be a concern in some areas, although it is the pupa stage that is now dominant in some fields.

Soybean aphids surpassed economic threshold in some fields, however natural enemy populations seem to be building in response to the aphids.

Bertha armyworms are being monitored, and high levels of larvae have been reported from the Holland and Austin areas.

