Ottawa Announces Two New Dairy Programs

The federal government has announced the fulfillment of a commitment made to dairy producers last November.

Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay unveiled two programs worth $350 million, aimed at dairy producers and processors.

The programs will help the sector increase productivity and competitiveness and prepare for the implementation of the Canada - European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which will establish greater access for European cheeses into Canada.

“These two programs will assist Canada’s dairy producers and processors to prepare for CETA implementation, within a strong supply management system," said MacAulay. "The Government of Canada is proud to support a robust dairy industry that contributes to meeting growing demand for high-quality, sustainable food, while strengthening the middle class.”

The five-year, $250 million Dairy Garm Investment Program will enable investments such as robotic and other automated systems that improve farm productivity.

The four-year, $100 million Dairy Processing Investment Fund, will support investments in equipment and infrastructure, or provide access to specialized expertise to introduce new products or processes.