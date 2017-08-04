Officials Discuss Hog Transport Truck Washing Regulations

Officials with Manitoba Pork are fighting to see changes made to the current truck washing regulations in an effort the combat the PED virus.

They'd like to see the rules changed so that hog transport trucks would be allowed to seal at the U.S. border, and then wash thoroughly at a facility in Canada.

Manitoba Pork General Manager Andrew Dickson said a meeting was held Thursday to discuss the issue.

"We had a private meeting with Manitoba Agriculture and CFIA to talk about the issue of trucks returning from the United States and this requirement to be clean and disinfected in the United States. I think we had a very fruitful discussion. We're going to have more. we're going along a path of trying to work out something that would meet everybody's requirements."

Dickson has concerns that sub-standard washing facilities in the U.S. is allowing the PED virus to make its way into Manitoba.