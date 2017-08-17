North American Farm Leaders Push "Do No Harm" Principle in NAFTA Talks

  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

 

Three leading farm organizations in North America want NAFTA re-negotiations to focus on modernizing the agreement, rather than tear it apart.

Talks between Canada, U.S. and Mexican officials got underway Wednesday in Washington, D.C. and the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA), the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and Consejo Nacional Agropecuario (CNA) have sent a joint letter to the negotiators outlining their positions.

CFA President Ron Bonnett, AFBF President Zippy Duvall and CNA President Bosco de la Vega held a joint news conference in Washington on Wednesday and outlined the five areas pinpointed in the letter that is based on the principle of "doing no harm".

nafta jointletterconference 2017 submittedCFAThose five areas are:
- Increased and improved regulatory alignment.
- Improved the flow of goods at border crossings.
- Further alignment of sanitary and phytosanitary measures using a science based approach
- Elimination of non-science based technical barriers to trade.
- Revisions that reflect technological advances since implementation such as digital trade, etc.

"For agriculture, NAFTA has been good," said CFA President Ron Bonnett and added that Canada, United States and Mexico must build on this success. All three leaders agreed that agriculture represents one of NAFTA'S biggest success stories.

Bonnett outlined $56 billion dollars in reciprocal trade annually between Canada and the U.S., and $4.2 billion between Canada and Mexico - with each the U.S. and Mexico posting a slight surplus. Bonnett added that Canada is the top export market for twenty-nine U.S. states.

"USDA projects U.S. agricultural exports will total 137 billion dollars this year," added AFBF President Zippy Duvall. "The forecast of agriculture imports is 114.5 billion, giving us a trade surplus in agricultural products...of 22.5 billion dollars."

He noted, "So for all the criticisms of our trade deals, we in agriculture want our negotiators to know the trade deals and open markets are largely beneficial to American farmers and ranchers, the communities we live in, do our business in and raise our families."

Duvall made it clear that American farmers and ranchers value the trade relationships that have been formed with their country's two neighbours. He added that Canada and Mexico are the number one and number three customers of U.S. agricultural products and exports, and are the top two supplies of U.S. agricultural imports.

"We have a vital interest in helping our negotiators make improvements...we are committed to preserving and expanding upon the gains agriculture has achieved and to ensure a modernized NAFTA continues to be a success story for North America farmers and ranchers."

In a new NAFTA agreement, the group is also looking for timely enforcement of trade agreements and prompt resolutions to disputes that may arise in the future.

The CFA, AFBF and CNA also encouraged the negotiators to find unity and common ground during the process.

More Ag News

North American Farm Leaders Push "Do No Harm" Principle in NAFTA Talks

Three leading farm organizations in North America want NAFTA re-negotiations to focus on modernizing the agreement, rather than tear it apart. Talks between Canada, U.S. and Mexican officials got…

Getting Swath Timing Right in Canola

Canola in Manitoba is getting close to, or is at stage for swathing, however producers are reminded to not be fooled by what the crop looks like on the outside. Anastasia Kubinec with Manitoba…

Harvest Begins in Winter/Spring Cereals, Field Peas

Hot, dry conditions continue to steal the show this growing season. Manitoba Agriculture's Weekly Crop Report indicates that while warm weather has advanced crops, it has also caused some injury in…

Giant Hogweed Could Find Its Way to Manitoba

Giant Hogweed has not yet appeared in Manitoba, however there are concerns the invasive species could eventually make its way here. Giant Hogweed is native to Asia and brought over to Canada as a…

Quarry Seed Preparing To Host 12th Annual Valley Soybean Expo

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the Valley Soybean Expo hosted by Quarry Seed. The event takes place Thursday, August 17 at the Morrison Sports Park in Oakville, Mb from 10am until 2pm.…

New Food Guide Could Push Consumers Away From Meat

Health Canada is in the process of modifying Canada's Food Guide, and these proposed changes have members of the ag industry concerned. The second public consultation wrapped up on Monday. Guiding…

Harvest Looms - Weekly Crop Report

In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says that moderate to hot weather has advanced crops, but has also caused some injury to canola. Meanwhile, many areas are in need of some rain.…

Legend Seeds Hosts Annual Knowledge Plot

An estimated 200 people were on hand for Legend Seeds Annual Knowledge Plot Tour held Wednesday near Winkler. Business Development Manager Jeff Bereza said it was the largest crowd ever for the…

Soybeans Soaking Up The Sun

While there has been a shortage of rain this summer, many crops have had their fill of heat. Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers, says heat accumulation…

U.S. Cash Hog Markets Start Week With Lower Bids

U.S. cash hog markets started this week with lower bids, as packers anticipate an easier time sourcing live hog supplies in the weeks ahead. That from Tyler Fulton, director of risk management with…

Cereals Canada President Says The Future Of Gene Editing Technology Is Here

The president of Cereals Canada says when it comes to genetic engineering technology, there are lessons to be learned from past mistakes. Cam Dahl notes with the new wave of technology, the…

Research Looks To Update Hail Insurance Guidelines For Soybeans

A research agronomist with the University of Manitoba is studying hail damage in soybeans. Kristen MacMillan says the occurrence and frequency of hail storms in Manitoba was particularly high during…

Farmers Reminded To Keep Grain Clean This Harvest

The Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) is reminding farmers to properly declare the commodity they're delivering in order to protect Canada's domestic and export markets. Farmers…

CFIA Offering Alternative Program For Grain Testing

This week Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced an alternative service delivery program for grain testing. The program called Recognition of Export Grain Analysis by Authorized…

Officials Discuss Hog Transport Truck Washing Regulations

Officials with Manitoba Pork are fighting to see changes made to the current truck washing regulations in an effort the combat the PED virus. They'd like to see the rules changed so that hog…

(VIDEO) Wesmar Seeds Showcases New Corn, Soybean Varieties

About 50 people gathered near Altona Thursday for Wesmar Seeds 2017 Summer Information Plot Tour. The company gave an update on brand new varieties regarding the Xtend soybean and Enlist corn…

Manitoba Marks 30th Anniversary of 4-H Student Exchange Program

Manitoba is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 4-H Student Exchange Program. Nineteen Japanese students and their chaperones are visiting the province to learn about agriculture and local…

Phytophthora Root Rot Reported In Soybeans

In its latest Insect and Disease Update, Manitoba Agriculture says reports of phytophthora root rot in soybeans continue to come in from across the province. Fusarium head blight symptoms are evident…

Diamondback Moth A Concern In Canola

Canola growers have been dealing with a high amount of diamondback moth larva feeding on their crops over the past few weeks. The main concern is in the southwest, although there have been other…

Canadian Wheat Board's Monopoly Ended Five Years Ago

It was 5 years ago that farmers were given a marketing choice. The Canadian Wheat Board's single desk marketing power ended on August 1st, 2012. Jim Wickett, the Chair of the Western Canadian Wheat…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Ag News

Research Reveals That Feeding Sows More During Pregnancy Increases Milk Production

DFM Chair Says Canadian Government Missed Opportunity With Cheese Import Licenses

CCA Pushing For Solution To Japan Beef Tariffs

Ottawa Announces Two New Dairy Programs

Manitoba Experiencing Below Normal Precipitation

Crop Hail Report

Harvest Underway In Manitoba - Weekly Crop Report, July 31

Dry Conditions Could Lead To Early Season Frost

Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus Found In Manitoba Oats

Soy Canada Supports Westman Soybean Processing Facility

Manitoba Pork, Government Officials Meeting This Week To Discuss Truck Wash Rules

CETA Could Mean $600 Million a Year in Beef Exports to Europe

180 Years Of John Deere Showcased At Austin Threshermen's Reunion

Japan Imposes Tariff On Canadian Beef

Heat Wave Benefiting Corn

National Junior Limousin Impact Show Comes to Manitoba

(VIDEO) Manitoba Pork Updates Producers On PED Situation

Crop Residue Burning Authorizations Begin August 1

MacAulay Visits Oregon and Idaho To Promote Trade

Goss's Wilt Affecting Manitoba Corn

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





Summer Arts Day Camp - Disney

14 August 2017 9:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Pioneer Day Camp

14 August 2017 10:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach





Login