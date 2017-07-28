National Junior Limousin Impact Show Comes to Manitoba

The 15th Annual National Junior Limousin Impact Show is taking place at the fairgrounds in Portage la Prairie this weekend.

Canadian Junior Limousin Association Coordinator Laura Ecklund says 28 juniors between the ages of 8 and 21 have come from across the Prairies, from Alberta to Ontario, for the national show. She explains over the weekend they will be competing in a variety of competitions and shares a few.

"There's the art competition, where each of the juniors has prepared an art piece ahead of time. The theme this year was western art decoration. These items will be raffled off at our meeting on Saturday night. There are also competitions like public speaking, each of the juniors prepared a speech ahead of time. There's some bigger competitions like team judging, where the juniors judge a group of cattle and give reasons on a microphone in front of everyone."

Ecklund says the juniors have worked very hard on all their projects and she notes she's very excited to see how they do, adding they're a very impressive group.

Kaitlyn Davey of Portage has been participating in the national show for a number of years now and says they're great.

Kaitlyn Davey

"I love them. You get to meet up with old friends from across the country."

Ecklund also encourages you to come out to their showmanship and conformation shows at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.