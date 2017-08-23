MBFI To Receive FCC Funding

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is contributing $25,000 towards Manitoba Beef and Forage Initiatives (MBFI) near Brandon.

The money, which comes from the FCC AgriSpirit Fund, will support the construction of a modern classroom style learning centre.

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund is an investment in rural Canada,” said Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “It’s about partnering with individuals and groups who are committing their time and energy for the purpose of bettering their communities.”

In total 78 community groups across Canada will receive $1.5 million through the FCC AgriSpirit Fund.