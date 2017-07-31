Manitoba Pork, Government Officials Meeting This Week To Discuss Truck Wash Rules

The Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus outbreak in southeast Manitoba has been top of mind for ag officials in Ottawa, according to Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

He notes the issue was discussed at the recent Federal, Provincial, Territorial meetings held earlier this month in St. John's, Newfoundland.

A meeting is planned for August 3 in Winnipeg to discuss possible changes to the current truck washing regulations. Many would like to see the rules changed to allow trucks to seal at the US border and washed at a facility in Manitoba.

MacAulay talked about the goal of that meeting.

"What we're trying to do is find a solution that will satisfy everybody, not easy, but I'm reasonably confident that that's going to take place. Protection at the border is always the issue and to make sure that whatever happens to enter the country or is in the country, we eradicate, and to make sure that we have the diseases well under control."

The meeting will include members of Manitoba Pork, the Canadian Pork Council, Manitoba Agriculture and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.