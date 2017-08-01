Crop Hail Report

The Canadian Crop Hail Association has released its latest hail report.

Manitoba has been fairly quiet since July 9th in terms of hail storms.

The most recent storm that resulted in a number of claims happened on July 19th in the area north of Deloraine and south of Virden and Souris. There have been over 40 claims registered with the extent of the damage still unclear.

With that storm, there were reports of up to three inches of rain in the Hartney and Melita areas.

To date there have been over 588 claims registered in Manitoba, and that number could increase with the damage from the July 19th storm still being determined.