Manitoba Experiencing Below Normal Precipitation

Manitoba Agriculture is reporting that much of the southern portion of the province has received below seventy per cent of normal precipitation since May 1, 2017.

The majority of the Red River Valley is below sixty per cent, as is the case for a section around Waskada in the southwest.

There are a few small pockets across southern Manitoba which have received normal or above normal precipitation.

The situation is similar down in the U.S., as much of the western half of North Dakota is being classified as being in extreme drought, while a couple of pockets are in the exceptional drought stage.