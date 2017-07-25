Manitoba Crop Report - July 24

In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says crops are advancing quickly thanks to hot and humid weather conditions across much of the province.

Winter cereals and some early seeded spring cereals are starting to turn.

Areas in the southwest, northwest and central regions are well below normal precipitation and would benefit from rain.

Over the past week thunderstorms brought damaging winds and hail to some areas of Manitoba.

Disease and insect pressure remains low.

Haying continues, in drier areas rain is needed for pasture and hay crop growth.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT