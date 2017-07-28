MacAulay Visits Oregon and Idaho To Promote Trade

  • Print
Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay travelled to Oregon and Idaho this week to promote the benefits of agricultural trade.

The minister's first stop was in Portland, where he took part in the Pacific Northwest Economic Region Summit, delivering a keynote address.

MacAulay's next stop was Sun Valley, Idaho, where he gave a keynote address and met with state officials and industry representatives at the annual meeting for the Western Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

His final stop was in Boise, where he discussed bilateral agricultural trade opportunities with key members of the Idaho business and agriculture community.

Canada and the U.S. are each other's largest trade partners for agriculture and agri-food, with bilateral agriculture trade reaching $62 billion CAD in 2016.

