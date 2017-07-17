KAP President Says Province's Delay In Releasing Carbon Tax Plan Is Frustrating

A number of organizations, including the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association, have banded together to form the Manitobans Against Carbon Taxes Coalition.

The group is asking the province to say no to a federally imposed carbon tax.

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP), which is not part of the coalition, has stated that it wants to work with the province on developing a made-in-Manitoba solution.

KAP President Dan Mazier was asked for his thoughts on the newly formed coalition.

"They are opposing a carbon tax, as far as to say that I guess that's alright, but we don't know what is going to be in the carbon tax," he said. "If the feds get their way, they're going to have a carbon tax."

Mazier adds that frustration is building as they wait for the province to release its plan. The federal government has a released it's minimum benchmarks, however Premier Brian Pallister has stated that the province is now seeking a legal opinion on the matter.

KAP would like to see exemptions considered for cropping practices and are also asking for transparency and for any taxes collected to be recycled back into agriculture.

The federal government plans to impose a price of $10 per tonne on carbon emissions in 2018, rising to $50 per tonne in 2022.