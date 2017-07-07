Japanese Beetles Don't Pose A Risk to MB Farmers

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has set up traps across southern North Dakota to deal with Japanese beetles.

The beetles were accidentally released, after they were brought in on a shipment to a nursery.

"What makes them of concern is the fact is the larvae do feed on grass roots, they can be a turf pest. And the adults have a very, very broad host range, feed on a lot of plants," says John Gavolski, entomologist with Manitoba Agriculture. "Tree leaves, some weeds, thistles and stuff like that. But they will also feed on plants like soybeans and corn."

Japanese beetles are fairly plump and attractive to the eye, with a shiny green thorax and head with white dots along their side, and coppery wings.

The beetles begin their lives as grubs in the ground that feed on grass and other plant roots.

Gavolski says there is no real concern for Southern Manitoba farmers, but to just be aware.

"We've never seen a Japanese beetle in Manitoba. They have moved into some parts in Southern North Dakota, but again they really aren't in Manitoba. We don't really know how they would do surviving our winter here."

To help prevent spread, when traveling to areas where the beetles are established, don't bring back any plant material that could carry the insects.