Iron Deficiency Chlorosis Clearing Up In Soybeans

A condition in soybeans known as Iron Deficiency Chlorosis (IDC) appeared to be a lot worse this year compared to previous years.

The province's pulse specialist Dennis Lange says due to last year's wet conditions, soluble salts were much closer to the surface this year, which seemed to have impacted the plants.

He notes the condition is clearing up along with the hot weather.

"Most years if you see IDC at that second, third trifoliate stage, give it a week of warm weather and things grow out of it," commented Lange. "This year its been hanging on a little longer in some fields. With the recent heat that we've had the last few days, most of the IDC has grown out of it."

Lange addressed the issue last week at the province's Crop Diagnostic School held in Carman.