Heat Wave Benefiting Corn

Manitoba's corn crop has been loving the recent hot weather.

Pam de Rocquigny, general manager of the Manitoba Corn Growers, says most of the acres are in the tassling and silking stages of development.

She notes some rain would be welcome.

"There's definitely some acres, and some fields, that we're noting have been kind of impacted by these drier conditions," commented de Rocquigny. "Those drier conditions started at planting time and then have continued with this dry hot weather that we've been having over the last few weeks."

She notes there's some good subsoil moisture that's been helping the corn, which is a deep rooted crop.

De Rocquigny adds there hasn't been any major disease or insect issues to report.