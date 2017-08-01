Harvest Underway In Manitoba - Weekly Crop Report, July 31

Winter wheat and fall rye harvest is underway in central Manitoba.

In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says grass seed harvest has also begun in central Manitoba and the Interlake.

Many regions in the province are below normal precipitation and would benefit from rain.

Most of the southwest received less than 5 mm of rain over the past week.

Heat unit accumulation is generally near normal.

The majority of spring seeded crops have finished flowering and are in the podding and grain-filling stage.

Haying continues throughout the province, although hayland and pastures are showing signs of moisture stress in dry regions.

