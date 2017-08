In its Weekly Crop Report, Manitoba Agriculture says that moderate to hot weather has advanced crops, but has also caused some injury to canola.

Meanwhile, many areas are in need of some rain.

Harvest has begun in winter cereals and field peas with good yields and quality reported.

Insect monitoring is on-going in many crops, but disease incidence remains low.

Haying continues, but in dry areas re-growth is minimal and pasture quality is beginning to decline.

