Harvest Begins in Winter/Spring Cereals, Field Peas

Hot, dry conditions continue to steal the show this growing season.

Manitoba Agriculture's Weekly Crop Report indicates that while warm weather has advanced crops, it has also caused some injury in canola.

"We've seen some aborted flowers and some thin pods on canola," explained Anne Kirk, Feed Grains Industry Development Specialist with Manitoba Agriculture.

Rainfall occurred throughout the province, but more rainfall is needed in many areas.



Harvest has begun in winter cereals, spring cereals, and field peas.

In the Central Region, fall rye is yielding 75 to 110 bu/acre and winter wheat 50 to 80 bu/acre. Harvest also started in spring wheat, barley, and oats with barley yields ranging from 80 to 110 bu/acre, with excellent quality.

Oat yields range from 130 to 170 bu/acre, with good test weight.

There have been no reports of yield from the Eastern Region.

Canola is also starting to be swathed or desiccated. Kirk said sunscald is making crops look riper than they are and some heat blasting is evident in mid-late planted canola.

In the Southwest, pea harvest has started in some areas and yields are slightly above average with good quality.

Soybeans range from R4 to R5. There are reports of soybean aphids, but limited spraying has occurred.

Flax is at boll filling stage of development.

Sunflowers are in the R5.5 to R5.6 stage. Bird damage is reported in some fields in the southwest corner of the region.

Corn is at the R2 to R3 stage.

As for the Central region, peas are standing well. Harvest continues, with yields ranging from 50 to 80 bu/acre.

Flax fields are in full boll and starting to turn.

Soybeans are in the R4 to R6 stage. Some soybeans are at R7 on knolls and ridges and are drying out, not turning. Dry conditions resulted in some upper pods not filling. Root rots are reported with rhizoctonia, fusarium root rot, pythium, and phytophthera. Monitoring for soybean aphids continues with some control required due to populations above economic thresholds. Spider mites and white mould have been found.



Early types of edible beans are seeing some leaf drop as a result of drier conditions. White mould is being found in dense canopy areas; control measures aren't economic at this late stage.



Most sunflowers are at later stages of flowering; R5.5 to R6 and early ray flower drop. Some basal stalk rot is evident.



Most corn is in the grain filling stage; ranging from blister to milk.

And in the Eastern region, soybeans are in the mid to late R5 stage with some fields in R6. Monitoring continues for soybean aphid, some fields have been sprayed.

Sunflowers are in late R5 to R6. Low disease and insect pest levels continue.



Kirk added that insect monitoring is on-going."We are reaching the end for being concerned about some of the insects in canola such as Diamondback moth, but some producers are still spraying for Bertha armyworm."

Grasshoppers are being found in fields, especially in drier areas.



Haying continues, but in dry areas re-growth is minimal and pasture quality is declining.

Meantime, Kirk noted that the hot, dry conditions have resulted in low disease incidence. She did add however, there have been reports of late blight in potato fields in the Central region.