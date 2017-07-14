Groups Join Forces To Fight Carbon Tax In Manitoba

Organizations representing thousands of concerned Manitoba businesses and residents, have joined together to publicly oppose the carbon tax.

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, and AxeTheCarbonTax.ca have formed the Manitobans Against Carbon Taxes Coalition.

Gunter Jochum is a Manitoba director for the Wheat Growers.

“Grain growers in Manitoba are a good news story for the environment, including as a carbon sink,” he said. “A carbon tax, whether direct or indirect, would drive up costs for farmers and hurt the entire agriculture sector, from the field right to the kitchen table.”

The coalition will be launching a province-wide advertising campaign opposing the carbon tax.

The group also asking Premier Brian Pallister to join Saskatchewan in its effort to fight the tax.